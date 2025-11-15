BC News

Delta police nab more speeders, vehicles impounded

8 speeders' cars impounded

Photo: DPD photo. The DPD impounded several vehicles as police conducted speed enforcement.

Slow down and stay alert.

That’s been the message from the Delta Police Department (DPD) as the weather gets nastier.

The DPD on Facebook this week posted it was a busy start for the Traffic Section on Nov. 11 as officers conducted speed enforcement on the highways.

They impounded eight vehicles for speeds ranging from 128 km/h to 145 km/h. Tickets ranging from $368 to $483 were issued to the drivers, and all the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

“Our officers continue to see excessive speeds even as weather and road conditions worsen. Please help keep our community safe: slow down, drive to the conditions, and give yourself time to get home safely,” the DPD warned.

In a separate post, the DPD reminded drivers that as we move into darker, rainier days, everyone needs to stay extra alert on the roads. Wet pavement, glare, and limited visibility mean it takes longer to stop and react.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down, increase their following distance and put away devices to keep their focus on the road. Pedestrians and cyclists are also reminded to wear bright or reflective clothing and make eye contact before crossing.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel, on foot, or on a bike, small actions make a big difference in keeping everyone safe this season,” the DPD notes.

According to ICBC, posted speed limits are designed for ideal road conditions, but drivers should slow down when driving on snow, ice, slush or rain.