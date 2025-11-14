BC News

B.C. Ferries workers tie knot aboard Northern Expedition

Getting married on BC Ferry

Photo: B.C. FERRIES VIA FACEBOOK Jordyn and Leslie Fox celebrate their marriage on Wednesday aboard the Northern Expedition.

Two B.C. Ferries workers tied the knot this week aboard the Northern Expedition.

The couple, Jordyn and Leslie Fox, exchanged wedding vows on Wednesday on the ship where they met and still work.

And B.C. Ferries was happy to oblige with a special ceremony.

“We met working on board, so why not get married there, too,” Jordyn said on a social media post.

“A big thank you to our B.C. Ferries family for joining us and thank you to the captains for letting us get married on board. I’m still so excited.”

Jordyn is Haida from Skidegate and works in customer service, while Leslie is from Prince Rupert and is a third-class engineer aboard the vessel.

B.C. Ferries said with the Northern Expedition sailing between the two coastal communities, “it felt like the perfect place for them to share this special moment of connection and love.”

They were married in the Aurora Lounge with the members of the crew gathered around.

The crew arranged a bouquet and cake, and an officiant came on board to perform the ceremony while the vessel was tied up for crew change. Senior Captain Lori Tribbeck was also on board to celebrate with the couple and crew.

“Moments like this highlight how meaningful our vessels and their crews are to our people,” said B.C. Ferries. “Congratulations Jordyn and Leslie. Wishing you fair winds and following seas on your journey together.”