BC News

BC SPCA rescues tethered golden retriever mix with heavy chain partially burrowed deep in neck

Chain-injured dog saved

Photo: Contributed Birdie, a four-year-old golden retriever mix rescued by the BC SPCA after a heavy chain was found embedded in her neck,

A four-year-old golden retriever mix is recovering after a BC SPCA animal protection officer found her tethered with a heavy chain embedded in her neck on a remote property west of Prince George on November 4.

Responding to a complaint, the officer discovered the dog — now named Birdie — with a chain so tight that the extent of her injuries was hidden under her thick fur. The owner surrendered her on the spot, and she was taken to the BC SPCA’s Quesnel animal centre.

Birdie was rushed to a veterinary hospital for emergency surgery to remove the metal. She was also given medication to manage pain and infection.

“When she was shaved for the surgery, it was discovered that her injuries were even more severe than imagined,” says Jennifer Coghill, animal care specialist at the BC SPCA Quesnel.

“The heavy chain including parts of the carabiner which was used to tether Birdie was found to have burrowed deeply into her raw inflamed flesh, which would have severely and painfully restricted this poor dog’s movement.”

“This is a deeply concerning case,” adds Alex Schare, regional manager of animal protection services for the North region. “The worst part is knowing that the pain this dog endured was completely preventable.”

Birdie needed 14 stitches to close the wound and will remain on medication as she continues to heal. Staff at the Quesnel centre say she has shown remarkable spirit.

“Birdie will do anything for a piece of hot dog, which is her favourite high-value treat,” says Coghill. “She is very intelligent. We’ve been doing some basic training with her, and she already knows how to sit. It’s remarkable to think of how far she’s come in such a short while."

Coghill says Birdie has become a staff favourite. “All she wants to do is snuggle up in our laps. It’s like she is making up for lost time and trying to soak up all the love that she can get. She’s such a happy-go-lucky girl. Just being with people seems to be her biggest reward.”

Birdie is expected to have her stitches removed in the coming weeks. She is being transferred to the BC SPCA Shuswap animal centre and will be available for adoption this weekend.

“She’s such a sweet girl. We will be sad to see her go, but we’re excited for our little Birdie to soar free and have a fresh start in life,” says Coghill.

The BC SPCA says it will be recommending animal cruelty charges to Crown Counsel.