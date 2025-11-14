BC News

Duncan gym says owner attending neo-Nazi Vancouver conference was a mistake

Photo: VIA INSTAGRAM A statement posted on the Foundry Combat Sports Instagram account.

A Duncan gym whose owner was identified in a CBC report as having attended a neo-Nazi conference in Vancouver says in a social-media post that attending was a mistake, and the owner did not know the nature of the event.

The owner of Foundry Combat Sports attended the July event put on by Exiles of the Golden Age, according to CBC News, which obtained video gathered by the non-profit Canadian Anti-Hate Network of attendees and organizers entering the event.

CBC’s visual investigation team said it corroborated the identities of attendees using social-media profiles, open-source information and searchable databases that include information pulled from the open web and data breaches.

CBC reported that attendees included individuals with longstanding ties to the neo-Nazi movement and members of the white supremacist nationalist group Second Sons Canada, which organizes combat training.

On Wednesday, anyone who clicked on the website for Foundry Combat Sports saw only a message saying the website had expired.

The gym could not be reached for comment. Its phone mailbox was full, and a voicemail left with another number that appeared linked to the gym was not answered.

A statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday by an account named Foundry Combat Sports apologized for the “disappointment and harm” caused by the owner’s actions, saying it understands that his attendance at the event has deeply affected people in the community.

“Attending the event was a serious mistake, and we take full responsibility for it,” the post said.

The owner was invited to the event by someone in the martial arts community “under the impression that it was a European history convention,” it said.

“To be clear, we have absolutely no connection to, nor do we support, any Nazi or white supremacist beliefs, ideologies, groups or individuals associated with that event,” the Instagram post said.

A post with the statement said the gym was addressing the issue again after an initial post following CBC’s story, which came out Monday, and that it had “removed everything” on the Instagram site to protect anyone who has trained at the gym.

The apology post was the only post on the Instagram account’s page on Wednesday afternoon.

A post shared to Reddit that featured the same logo for Foundry Combat Sports, and was dated Monday, said it rejected any attempt to link the facility or its ownership with hate, extremism or unlawful conduct. The post said the gym was referenced in a recent CBC News article about an event held in Vancouver in July.

That message said participation in the event was “personal, peaceful, and fully compliant with Canadian law,” and that the gathering centred on the study and celebration of “pre-Christian European cultural heritage, with an emphasis on brotherhood based in honour and physical fitness.”

It accused CBC of inaccurately characterizing the event and its attendees and said it was consulting legal counsel about potential remedies for the “false and damaging assertions” in the story.

CBC also reported that an organizer and speaker at the event was listed as a coach at Westshore Boxing Gym in Langford.

Alex Strickland, an owner of the Langford gym, said the individual identified by CBC had coached one class a week at most for less than a year. He has not been associated with the gym for several months, and management had no knowledge of any connection to extreme-right ideology, she said.

The gym has received threats since the CBC story ran, Strickland said.

The Exiles of the Golden Age X page described the Vancouver event as intended for “those serious about rebuilding strength, culture, and brotherhood in an age that’s actively hostile to all three.”

The theme was “physical culture and the formation of Männerbünde — disciplined groups of men forged through struggle, bonded by shared purpose, and committed to creating space for cultural renewal.”

Days before CBC’s story ran, Exiles of the Golden Age posted on X what it called an “important announcement.”

The group said it had received multiple reports that members of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network were sending “threatening emails” to event attendees.

“It has become clear that [the Canadian Security Intelligence Service], the CBC and Anti-Hate are coordinating this effort. Make no mistake — this is not a good-faith attempt to ‘inform the public’ about a supposed threat,” the post said. “It is an act of stochastic terrorism designed to endanger people’s livelihoods and personal safety by inciting Antifa violence.”

According to Wikipedia, Stochastic terrorism refers to hostile public rhetoric repeated and amplified across platforms, which elevates the statistical risk of ideologically motivated violence.

The group said in the post that anything participants said to journalists would be twisted and weaponized against them.

“You can’t reason with them, this is the revenge of the bullied, a nerd-rage spawned out of their own cowardice and self loathing. The best thing you can do is ignore it, keep living your life and take quiet satisfaction in the fact that you attending an event and listening to speeches about brotherhood has earned the ire of such reprehensible people,” it said.