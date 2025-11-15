BC News

Overturned semi being removed from Coquihalla, traffic able to detour around

Semi recovery ongoing

Photo: DriveBC A semi truck remains overturned on the Coquihalla Highway Friday.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

DriveBC said vehicle recovery is still underway along the Coquihalla on Friday evening, after a semi truck crashed across the northbound lanes earlier in the day.

The left lane remains open and travellers are able to get through.

Drives are reminded to expect minor delays.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

The left lane is open at the site of a semi crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC says drivers should expect minor delays while travelling past the scene.

Crews are expected to be working for most of the day.

ORIGINAL 6:40 a.m.

An overturned semi truck is blocking northbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway Friday morning, but traffic is able to get around the crash.

The overnight crash occurred at about 1 a.m. near the Zopkios Brake Check area. While it's not clear what occurred, a single semi truck ended up on its side across the northbound lanes.

As of 6:15 a.m., crews are working to clear the truck from the highway.

Northbound traffic is able to detour around the crash using an adjacent side road.