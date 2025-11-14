BC News

Shelved funding formula review could have lessened cuts for B.C. universities, students say

Could review save jobs?

Photo: KTW FILE - A Thompson Rivers University student walks through the Campus Activity Centre building.

The B.C. government had all the information it needed to fix problems in how public universities and colleges across the province are funded before federal policy changes caused a sector-wide financial crisis.

That's what the BC Federation of Students, a composite of 14 university students unions, is saying in response to internal government communications about a shelved funding model review for post-secondary institutions.

The province announced the funding review in 2022, saying the model hadn’t been updated in more than 20 years and was creating constraints and inequalities for some post-secondary institutions.

The first phase of the review would have collected submissions from stakeholders in the post-secondary sector, and the second phase would have seen policy options developed to inform the design of an updated model.

But the Ministry of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills told Castanet it had chosen to not move forward with the review.

The ministry cited federal policy changes to international student study permits in making its decision, as well as previously citing U.S. tariffs, the COVID-19 pandemic and declining domestic enrolment.

Engagement for the first phase of the review concluded in 2022 and it continued to explore potential next steps. The decision to not proceed with a final report was made in 2024.

In January of 2024 — less than a year after the final report was originally scheduled to be released with recommendations to change the funding model in B.C. — the federal government announced the first in a series of policy changes to reduce international enrolment across Canada.

Post-secondary institutions across Canada and B.C. have made millions in cuts to their budgets, including through layoffs, as a result of plummeting international enrolment caused by the policy changes.

Ministry knew of concerns

According to internal communications about the review, available on the ministry’s website thanks to a prior Freedom of Information request by the BC Federation of Students (BCFS), the review was put on hold pending government direction by early 2023.

In 2023, presentation notes prepared ahead of a ministry meeting by Don Wright — the man tapped by the ministry to compile the report — gave the ministry four options on how to proceed.

Those options included increases to operational funding for institutions, to push the timeline of the review or to abandon it without announcement. Wright was “no longer engaged” in the project several months later.

In the presentation notes, Wright said government funding “has not kept up with total cost increases,” the structure had created a “zero-consequence funding approach” and institutions were making up shortfalls by increasing their numbers of international students, who pay much higher tuition.

Speaking with Castanet, BCFS chairperson Debi Herrera Lira said the internal communications show “the government had the evidence and recommendations needed to really strengthen the system two years ago.”

“The Freedom of Information request really shows what we’ve been echoing for years, which is that decades of provincial underfunding has created this unstable system,” Herrera Lira said.

“If the province had acted on these findings ahead of time, we foresee that they could have reduced the scale and the speed of these cuts across the province.”

The Federation of Post-Secondary Educators (FPSE) similarly described the shelving of the review as a “missed opportunity” and said the project could have identified systemic problems in the funding model and the ministry could have sought fixes more proactively.

“It also could have been a kind of just-in-time formula, it's like, ‘Wow, we've got this funding review underway and the system is suffering a seismic upheaval, what better time for some of these tough decisions?’” FPSE executive director Michael Conlon told Castanet.

According to BCFS, more than 80 post-secondary programs have been cut, suspended or paused across B.C. institutions.

Herrera Lira said this will make it harder to train workers to meet the needs of some communities, especially regional communities that rely on graduates to enter local workforces.

Both BCFS and FPSE said the current financial challenges in the post-secondary sector means a funding review is more relevant than ever.

“Finishing the review and providing financial relief to institutions would give B.C. a stable and predictable model to respond to these kinds of changes,” Herrera Lira said.

“What we really care about now is that we just need a funding model that is built for B.C., built for today, not the B.C. 20 years ago — this is a moment that requires just decisive leadership.”

Was decision political?

BCFS said the internal communications show the review had been paused prior to U.S. tariffs being levied or the federal cap on international study permits.

Both BCFS and FPSE said they had received assurances from the ministry the review would still be released after it had been paused. Both said it was quietly understood after several years that the review was no longer moving forward.

Herrera Lira believes the decision to shelve the review was political, saying it appears the project was no longer a priority for the government by 2023.

Colon believes the political winds shifted when David Eby took over as B.C.’s Premier in 2022 after John Horgan stepped down from office. He believes that’s when the province became uninterested in finishing the review.

According to Wright's notes, stakeholders were told the “change of premier” in 2022 also caused delays in the report’s timeline.

In the internal communications, ministry staff noted Wright's options signalled a decision was needed as to whether a material increase in post-secondary funding was "consistent with government's two-year agenda."

BCFS is calling for the decision to shelve the review to be reconsidered, as well as a modern funding model that reduces institutions’ reliance on tuition fees.

“They can reinstate and complete the funding review with transparent timelines this time, they can engage stakeholders meaningfully through the process and they can just provide immediate financial relief to stabilize institutions,” Herrera Lira said.

“These are not radical demands, these are just the necessary steps to protect B.C.’s workforce, the economy and just all our communities — this is why we all want just a strong and well funded system.”

The ministry said it has shifted its focus from the review to supporting the sector through the changes, and the feedback gathered during the first phase of the review has helped inform its approach and continues to guide its response to provincial needs.

The ministry added that the province provides funding for a portion of public post-secondary operations but institutions are responsible for managing their own operations and budgets.