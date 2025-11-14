BC News

Man, 35, arrested after Langford middle-school student assaulted

Arrest in school assault

Photo: . West Shore RCMP said evidence suggests the incident at Spencer Middle School was “isolated and targeted,” and no other students or staff were at risk. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

A 35-year-old man is in custody after an assault on a student on the grounds of Spencer Middle School in Langford on Thursday morning.

West Shore RCMP were called to the school on Goldstream Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Police said an adult man had entered the school grounds and assaulted a male student. The suspect fled from the property before police arrived.

The student suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and received medical care.

RCMP said evidence suggests it was “an isolated and targeted incident,” and police do not believe any other students or staff were at risk.

The suspect was arrested for assault and is currently in custody. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

Police said the suspect and victim have no relation to each other.