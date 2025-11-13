BC News

BCGEU members vote to ratify agreement with government

BCGEU ratifies agreement

Photo: Michael Potestio A striking government worker waves at a passing vehicle while marching in downtown Kamloops on Oct. 22, 2025.

Members of the BC General Employees' Union have voted to ratify the tentative agreement that was reached with the provincial government last month.

In a press release Thursday, the BCGEU announced that 79% of its members took part in the recent vote, and 89.3% of those who voted supported the agreement.

While picket lines came down shortly after the tentative agreement was made near the end of October, the ratification vote officially marks the end of the eight-week strike.

The deal offers general wage increases of 3% a year over four years, along with a range of other “non-monetary improvements and enhanced benefits” the union says.

“The focus of this victory is the unwavering determination shown by BCGEU and [Professional Employees Association] members as they stood on the lines and did what it took to achieve these gains,” BCGEU President Paul Finch said in a statement. '

“For eight difficult weeks, they stood firm—fighting for a strong public service that makes our province work. This deal proves that workers standing together is how real progress is made.”

The job action began in a limited capacity back in late September, but by the end the eight-week strike, most of the union's 34,000 members were walking the picket line.

The escalating strike shut down a number of government services, including closing liquor and cannabis stores and their distribution branches.

“We know this strike has had an impact on the public, and our commitment was always to strengthen public services. We are grateful for the support of the public as we navigated this difficult strike together,” Finch said



"The solidarity shown by BCGEU and PEA members was undeniable, and this contract is the direct result of their commitment. This victory sets a new standard for what workers can achieve when they stand shoulder-to-shoulder. It ensures that public service remains a strong and viable career in B.C."