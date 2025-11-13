BC News

What is Ksi Lisims LNG, B.C. project being fast tracked by Feds?

What is Ksi Lisims LNG?

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby shakes hands with Nisga'a Nation President Eva Clayton during a Ksi Lisims LNG announcement of an environmental assessment certificate from the Government of British Columbia in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

The Ksi Lisims LNG facility in northern British Columbia and the North Coast Transmission Line that is planned to power it are among major projects that Prime Minister Mark Carney says will be reviewed for fast-track permitting and approval.

Here are some facts about Ksi Lisims LNG, which has already been prioritized by the B.C. government.

What will Ksi Lisims LNG do?

The project is designed to be a massive LNG export facility in waters off the province's northwest, in Nisga’a Nation territory. Based on two floating platforms, it would process up to 22.4 billion cubic metres of gas per year resulting in exports of 12 million tonnes of LNG per year. That is almost as much as the 14-million-tonne capacity of the first phase of the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C.

Gas for Ksi Lisims LNG would come via the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline that is being built in northern B.C., while the finished product is being targeted to Asian markets.

How would the project be powered?

Electricity for the facility would come from the planned North Coast Transmission Line, running about 450 kilometres from Prince George to Terrace, B.C. The B.C. government has made the line a priority to provide electricity to support new industrial projects including critical mineral mines, and Premier David Eby has said he will stake his government on legislation to support the line which has an estimated $6 billion price tag. Carney said Thursday that the Canada Infrastructure Bank would loan BC Hydro $140 million for the project.

What is Ksi Lisims LNG's timeline?

The federal and provincial governments both announced their support for the facility in September after B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted it a certificate. Federal reliance on the B.C. assessment reflects Ottawa's "one project, one review" strategy.

Federal Minister Julie Dabrusin said the decision would allow the project to go to the next stage of permits and authorization.

Ksi Lisims LNG says it hopes for construction to begin this year, with operations to start in late 2028 or 2029. It says it aims to be "net-zero ready" by 2030.

Who is the owner and operator?

Ksi Lisims LNG is being developed in partnership between the Nisga'a Nation, Rockies LNG Ltd. Partnership and Western LNG. But documents show the project's assets will be constructed, owned and operated by wholly owned subsidiaries of Western LNG, based in Houston, Texas.

Who opposes the project?

While the Nisga'a Nation is a partner in the project, four of six other First Nations asked to provide consent did not grant it, and numerous environmental groups are also opposed. The project faces separate legal challenges from the Lax Kw'alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation. Both allege the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ignored their concerns about adverse impacts and say they have outstanding Aboriginal title claims for the Mylor Peninsula, where construction of a transmission line is needed to power the facility.