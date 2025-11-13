BC News

B.C. outdoor tourism sector worth at least $4.8B, says report

Photo: STEFAN LABBÉ/GLACIER MEDIA. Skiers and snowboarders ride to the peak of Mount Strachan at Cypress Mountain Ski Resort, one of three Vancouver, B.C., ski hills at risk of diminished snowfall in the coming decades, according to experts

Outdoor and adventure tourism contributed $4.8 billion to B.C.’s economy in 2023, a new government report says.

The data—which includes everything from direct spending to the cost of transportation, food and lodging—shows outdoor and adventure tourism represents 1.5 per cent of the province’s gross domestic product.

“We’ve heard this sector is growing—both in participation and economic value,” Tamara Davidson, environment and parks minister, said in a statement.

“The new data confirms outdoor recreation is more than just leisure; it’s an opportunity to diversify our economy in a way that is both sustainable and inclusive.”

The report was backed by market research firm Leger, which worked with BC Stats to carry out surveys. Outdoor recreation was counted as any activity that engages with nature and the outdoors, such as visiting parks, hiking, viewing wildlife, water sports, skiing, motorized recreation and RV camping. Adventure tourism, meanwhile, included travelling more than 40 kilometres to carry out any of those activities.

Money spent directly on outdoor activities accounted for 40 per cent of the $17 billion in revenue generated by the sector in 2023. The other 60 per cent came from transportation, accommodation, shopping or food.

The spending was also found to have generated about $3.2 billion in wages and salaries and $2 billion in taxes for the province and municipalities.

Economic impact excludes U.S., international visitors

The measure is likely a conservative estimate because it only includes direct spending from B.C. residents and visitors from Alberta. It excludes money spent by those employed in the sector, as well as spin-off economic activity like gear manufacturers and profits made in the construction of new tourism infrastructure.

Previous polling found that by 2023 nearly seven in 10 B.C. adults took part in some form of outdoor recreation. By comparison, a similar study in the United States found 54 per cent of U.S. residents took part in outdoor participation in 2022.

Ryan Stuart, who leads community engagement for the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, said the economic data is the first estimate of the business-generating potential of the sector in about a decade. He said it validates what many in the outdoor recreation community have suspected all along: as recreation spots get busier, the sector’s economic impact is growing.

“It was a kind of blank spot on the map,” said Stuart. “This really shows that the outdoor economy is a really big player in British Columbia.”

Outdoor recreation sector faces a number of climate uncertainties

The report comes amid a number of rising indicators that show climate change is threatening the status quo of outdoor recreation.

Several of B.C.'s coastal ski resorts are poised to be early casualties of human-caused climate change, with average winter temperatures expected to cross the zero-Celsius threshold by mid-century.

In a separate 20-year analysis, event disruptions linked to climate extremes were found to climb by 86.5 per cent between 2023 and 2024, with British Columbia leading in Canada.

Marathons in Vancouver and Victoria were also recently projected to see a 14 per cent drop in the chance of optimal running conditions by 2045, making them the hardest hit in the country.

Stuart said the challenge climate change poses to outdoor groups and participants is “huge.”

“It’s definitely something that’s on all of their minds,” he said.

A rush to adapt

In response, ski resorts are adapting by heavily investing in snowmaking equipment—which can tap B.C.'s hydroelectricity and water—and diversifying with year-round attractions, such as a mountain coaster at Cypress Mountain near Vancouver.

Stuart said one cross-country ski club near Smithers has worked with FireSmart BC to clean out underbrush and widen trails. The idea is to make summertime access easier for firefighters in case a wildfire approaches.

He also pointed to anglers working to maintain river flows for salmon and nature groups getting involved in the planting of drought-resilient species.

“They’re trying to find ways to adapt,” said Stuart. “It’s the challenge of how do you go about doing that?”