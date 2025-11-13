BC News

Suspect sought after stabbing sends victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries: Quesnel RCMP

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Quesnel, police say.

According to Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing just after 6 p.m. on Monday, and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

“The altercation occurred in the 600-block of Front Street in Quesnel,” he said. “Police are attempting to locate a 42-year-old man who is a suspect in the investigation.”

Kronebusch said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.