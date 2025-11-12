BC News

Child, 9, unloading B.C. carnival Zipper when drunk passenger fell and broke bones

Child, 9, works carnival ride

Photo: Technical Safety BC The 'Zipper' ride

A safety agency says a nine-year-old child was helping operate a carnival ride in Port Hardy, B.C., this spring when an intoxicated passenger fell from the ride and broke several bones.

Technical Safety BC says in an investigation report into the May 31 incident that the patron fell about two metres when the Zipper ride was activated prematurely during unloading, which "ejected the unsecured rider onto the ground below."

It says the same patron had been thrown out of the carnival the day before, noting that drunk patrons are a "common" problem at carnivals, but are often allowed on rides to avoid conflict with operators.

The report says the nine-year-old ride attendant was loading and unloading the Zipper because their father, the carnival's foreman, had left to "wash up."

The report says the child described the passenger who fell as "half asleep and half awake," but the young attendant wasn't confident or assertive enough to stop the visibly intoxicated patron from going on the ride.

The report, issued last month, lists contributing factors including that attendants have "no formal training" on dealing with drunk passengers, the child attendant's inexperience, and the lack of a mechanical override preventing activation of the 52-year-old Zipper when restraints had been opened.