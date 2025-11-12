BC News

Nanaimo thrift store staffer 'dumbfounded' by Poppy Fund theft

'Dumbfounded' by theft

Photo: VIA JACQUIE KER Surveillance video shows the person suspected of stealing a poppy donation box from a Nanaimo thrift store on Monday.

The theft of a Poppy Fund donation box from a Nanaimo thrift store was disturbing and “so disrespectful” to the veterans the money was meant for, says the employee who discovered the loss.

“It just broke my heart,” said Jacquie Ker, who works at the Vancouver Island Thrift Store. “It was devastating. I was dumbfounded.”

A surveillance video shows a young man wearing a jacket and a hoodie approaching the checkout area at the Bowen Road store on Monday afternoon and grabbing the box, which had been fixed to the counter with two-sided tape, then heading out the door.

A donation container was also stolen Sunday just up the road at Tim Hortons, said Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

The person who took the box, described as a man with a hoodie, left poppies strewn around the back parking lot, said O’Brien, adding the two incidents “may or may not be related.”

Police are now looking at the thrift store video, he said.

Money from the Poppy Fund supports veterans and their families with a wide variety of services.

Ker said she has heard the fund has also been used for specialized items, like a $10,000 chair that is helping a local veteran with a particular need.

The store’s ownership has donated $200 to cover the money taken, she said.

George Molnar, president of the nearby Mount Benson branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, said such thefts are nothing new.

“We’ve had it happen before,” Molnar said. “People walk in and the box is available, and they walk out with it.”

Molnar said all of the money collected goes directly to helping veterans. “That’s what we’re all about,” he said, adding the sympathy the community has demonstrated “really shows people are with us with what we’re doing.”

Ker said she still finds it hard to believe someone would steal Poppy Fund money, which she said is a first for the store.

She said she isn’t sure how much was stolen this time around, but a lot of people had donated bills to go with a large quantity of coins in the box.

“I think it was a good amount,” Ker said. “And every little bit counts.”