BC News

BASE jumper rescued from Slhanay Mountain

BASE jumper rescued

Photo: Squamish Search and Rescue Facebook Squamish Search, Rescue and North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters responded to an incident on Slhanay Nov. 11.

A BASE jumper was rescued by Squamish Search and Rescue (SSR) and North Shore Rescue Nov. 11 after a takeoff on Slhanay Mountain.

According to a post on Facebook, 25 team members responded and were taken to the launch site by a friend of the subject. Squamish SAR’s rope team found him “perched on a small rock feature about 60 feet below the edge.” Despite crashing into the wall shortly after takeoff, he was conscious, though cold and wet.

After securing the young man, Squamish SAR decided the terrain meant a stretcher rescue would be “extremely challenging” and called for mutual aid from North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters. They proceeded to perform a hoist extraction which “saved our team hours of difficult travel through hazardous terrain.”

The subject sustained injuries to his ankles but is “otherwise doing well.”

“A big thank you to everyone involved for their teamwork and professionalism throughout this complex nighttime rescue,” Squamish SAR wrote on its social media page.

“Squamish SAR did an excellent job accessing, stabilizing, and raising the subject to the top, where NSR was able to night hoist him off the mountain and ultimately hand him off to BC EHS crews,” NSR said in a separate social media post.

The Squamish Chief has reached out to Squamish SAR for comment on this rescue and will update this story if more information becomes available.