BC News

B.C. man gets three years in jail for sex assaults while working in drug-use recovery

Sex assault at recovery

Photo: The Canadian Press A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A British Columbia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexual assaults committed while he was employed with a substance-use recovery services group.

New Westminster police say Adam Haber was sentenced on Nov. 7 after being convicted in February of two counts of sexual assault.

Police began investigating Haber in 2023, and 11 women eventually came forward with statements on the case.

Haber was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault before being convicted on two counts.

Police say Haber has also been added to the Sex Offender Registry for the next 20 years, and a court-ordered weapons ban is in place.

No further details of the case were released by police.