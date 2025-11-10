BC News

B.C. Conservative riding executives urge MLAs to show 'courage' and oust Rustad

MLAs told to show 'courage'

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A group of riding executives and former candidates with the Conservative Party of B.C. have become the latest voices to call for an end to John Rustad's leadership, writing to the party's legislators to urge them to oust him.

Corey Brooks, president of the riding association for Burnaby-North, says in an interview the party will "continue bleeding" support and won't be competitive next election if Rustad remains Opposition leader.

He says Rustad has a "shockingly poor personal favourability," memberships and donations have been declining, and there's "plunging morale" among supporters.

Brooks is among 15 signatories of a letter dated Nov. 7 that asks Conservative MLAs to act with "courage and conviction" to "initiate a leadership renewal" to put Conservatives back on track.

Party president Aisha Estey and other members of the party's management committee called on Rustad to resign last month, but he has refused, citing about 70 per cent support among the 1,268 party members who voted in a leadership review that concluded in September.

The party's constitution says the leader can only be removed from office by resignation, death, incapacitation or a leadership review resulting in less than 50 per cent support.

Brooks says while the party's board is "very important" to the party, local riding associations have "more of a connection to the grassroots," which he describes as the "lifeblood" of the party, and he hopes other local riding associations will support the letter.

Rustad did not immediately respond.