Another dead humpback washes ashore, near Lasqueti Island

Photo: D. ALEXANDER VIA FRIENDS OF VANCOUVER ISLAND FACEBOOK A 21-year-old humpback named Polyphemus washed ashore on Lasqueti Island on Friday. DFO is expected to do a necropsy.

A humpback whale has washed ashore in the Strait of Georgia near Lasqueti Island.

The whale was discovered on Friday and identified as a mature male dubbed Polyphemus, BCZ0324, by the Canadian Pacific Humpback Collaboration, which tracks the population using photos of unique fluke markings.

The cause of death isn’t immediately known. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has been notified and is expected to do a necropsy on the animal, said the Port McNeill-based Marine Education and Research Society.

In a statement, DFO confirmed the humpback death. “This is an unfortunate incident, and we are working to better understand what happened,” it said Monday.

The 21-year-old humpback was first documented in B.C. waters in 2004 and was known to migrate to Hawaii and spend its summer and autumn feeding in the Salish Sea.

It’s the second dead humpback found in the past two weeks in the Salish Sea. In late October, a four-year-old humpback known as Whisp was found dead near Keats Island near Vancouver.

That whale was believed to have been struck by a whale-watching vessel, and an investigation by DFO is ongoing.

Humpback whale populations in Canadian Pacific waters and throughout the North Pacific were severely depleted by industrial whaling until the 1960s. Since then, their numbers have been increasing along the coast.

Vessel strikes are one of the primary threats to humpback whales. As numbers increase, there’s an overlap with human activities and vessel traffic, said DFO. During feeding and resting, humpbacks can be oblivious to boats and hard to see.

Incidents of whales being harassed or disturbed, along with collisions with whales or whale entanglements, can be reported to DFO’s Observe, Record, Report/Marine Mammal Incident Hotline at 1-800-465-4336.

The Marine Education Research Society said vessel operators can learn more about humpback behaviour by taking the free 90-minute online Whale Safe Boating course at WhaleSafeBoating.org.