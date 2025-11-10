BC News

System brings heavy rain, warm weather to B.C. as temperature records fall

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A weekend weather system in British Columbia brought record rain to some communities while others saw unseasonably high temperatures.

Environment Canada says the daily highs fell in eight communities on Sunday, including in Prince George where the mercury reached 14.3 degrees, breaking a record set in 1917.

Temperature records also fell parts of Metro Vancouver, Haida Gwaii and the Sunshine Coast, where Gibsons and Sechelt both reached 17.4 degrees.

The weather system also brought ample rain, with Haida Gwaii seeing up to 98 millimetres of precipitation and Kitimat reported 96 millimetres.

Environment Canada says Onion Lake in northwestern B.C. received 101 millimetres of rain, and downpours continue in the region.

The weather system was also brought high winds, with both Herbert Island near the northern tip of Vancouver Island and Rose Spit in Haida Gwaii reporting peak gusts reaching or surpassing 100 kilometres an hour.