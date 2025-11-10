BC News

Shelved funding formula review a 'missed opportunity' for B.C. universities, educators say

Review a lost opportunity?

Photo: Josh Dawson FILE - Students listened in on a lecture in a classroom on Thompson Rivers University's campus during the 2024-25 school year.

Some in B.C.'s post-secondary sector feel a funding formula review that's been shelved by the B.C. government could have addressed issues with how institutions are funded — and those problems have now come home to roost.

When the province announced the funding review in March of 2022, it said the model hadn’t been updated in more than 20 years and was creating constraints and inequities for some post-secondary institutions.

The first phase of the review would collect submissions from institutions, student and labour unions and sector partners and compiled into a summary report that would be released in September of 2022.

The second phase would see the ministry develop policy options to inform the design of an updated model, and a final report after another round of consultation was to be released by summer of 2023. This was supposed to have led to recommendations for the province's 2024 budget.

But the review has since been abandoned because of shifts in the B.C. post-secondary landscape, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills told Castanet.

“Major federal policy changes affecting international students created uncertainty in the sector and drastically changed the landscape of the sector,” the ministry’s statement reads.

“As a result, the baseline assumptions behind the review were no longer relevant and required a change in how the province looks at working with post-secondary institutions.”

Post-secondary institutions across Canada have made millions in cuts to their budgets as a result of plummeting international enrolment caused by the policy changes.

U.S. tariffs, the COVID-19 pandemic and declining domestic enrolment are among changes to the landscape the ministry previously cited, as well.

Now the ministry said it has shifted its focus to supporting the post-secondary sector through the changes, by identifying practical solutions for 2025 and beyond.

“The feedback gathered during the 2021-22 engagement helped inform our approach and continues to guide our response to the sector’s evolving needs,” the ministry said previously.

The ministry said engagement for the first phase of the review concluded in 2022 and it continued to explore potential next steps. The decision to not proceed with a final report was made in 2024.

A missed opportunity?

The formula for operational funding from the ministry hadn't changed in 20 years.

Presentation slides prepared ahead of a ministry meeting in 2023 said the government's funding structure has created a “zero-consequence funding approach” that’s resulted in a culture at institutions of “don’t manage, rather complain about inadequate funding.”

But the presentation notes said those complaints weren’t without substance, and that government funding “has not kept up with total cost increases.”

In order to manage this, the slides said there was an “implicit understanding with” government for more than a decade that institutions could cover shortfalls with increasing the number of international students, who pay much higher tuition.

But the slides said there’s a limit to this approach, and most institutions were already “near, at or already over acceptable proportions of international students.” It notes further increases in international enrolment didn’t appear to be a feasible solution moving forward.

These were among the themes identified by stakeholders according to a draft of the summary report, titled the What We Heard Report, which is available on the ministry’s website thanks to a prior Freedom of Information request.

'Very frustrating for us'

Michael Conlon, Federation of Post-Secondary Educators executive director, told Castanet the problems still exist in the current funding formula and the review could have provided relief to post-secondary institutions in B.C., many of whom are currently facing steep financial challenges.

“The international student piece for sure changed the nature of the conversation, there's no doubt about that, but it also feels a bit like a convenience thing,” he said.

“How is that now somehow less of a priority now that our institutions are in crisis and we see layoffs across the province? That makes no sense.”

He called the review being shelved a missed opportunity and said “we’re reaping the effect of that.”

“The review would have pointed out systematic flaws in the system that would have needed to be addressed, and I think the government just preferred to sweep that under the rug and pretend it wasn't happening,” Conlon said.

"You guys [the province] created this problem by incentivizing institutions to pursue international students, we warned you and now here we are, and you're essentially saying that's not our problem. That's very frustrating for us."

In its statement, the ministry said the province provides funding for a portion of public post-secondary operations but institutions are responsible for managing their own operations and budgets.

The BC Federation of Students is also calling for the government to reduce reliance on tuition as a revenue source and to return ministry funding for the operating budgets of institutions to 75 per cent. That percentage is currently around 40 per cent.

Ministry explored next steps

The 2023 presentation notes were prepared by Don Wright, the man tapped by the ministry to compile the report. According to the slides, he gave the ministry four options about how to proceed.

The choices included an “across-the-board” injection of funding for the 2023-24 budget, a material budget increase of approximately $200 million in the 2024-25 budget, to push the timeline for a final report until summer of 2025 and to abandon the review without an announcement.

The meeting notes state without a material increase, the funding review would “essentially be a zero-sum exercise with absolute winners and losers."

"Our advice in this case would be a much slower timeline, or possibly an indefinite postponement," the presentation slides state.

According to a memo from ministry staff seeking direction on next steps from then Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Minister Selina Robinson in February of 2023, the project was put on hold pending government direction.

“The options signal that a determination is needed as to whether a material increase in PSE (post-secondary education) funding is consistent with government’s two-year agenda, and that this determines the appropriate timeline of the project,” the memo reads.

The memo said there was a risk Wright could leave the project if the timeline significantly increased.

According to an internal document on the ministry’s plan for the next 18 months from May 2023, Wright was “no longer engaged” in the project at that point.

It also said the What We Heard Report was complete and stakeholders expected it would be released in spring of 2023 — past the original fall 2022 timeline.

The 18-month plan said next steps for the review were still to be decided and it was planned to be implemented in the 2025-26 provincial budget.

The presentation notes state stakeholders were told the timeline “slippages” for the report were due to the change of premier the year prior.

In January of 2024, less than a year after the final report was originally scheduled to be released with recommendations to change the funding model in B.C., the federal government announced its policy changes to reduce international enrolment across Canada.

The ministry said it decided not to proceed with a final report the same year.

Submissions from stakeholders were available to view online from 2022 until 2024, but have since been removed from the ministry’s website. The ministry said that was done because they were “no longer current.”

‘Treating us like fools’

Conlon said FPSE was receiving “half-hearted” assurances the review would still be released in 2024.

The organization had been calling for the review to be finalized and released up until earlier this year, but Colon believes the political winds shifted when David Eby took over as B.C.’s Premier in 2022 after John Horgan stepped down from office.

He believes that’s when the province became uninterested in finishing the review.

“What remains a mystery to us is why they essentially kept leading us on, misleading us frankly, about the fact that this thing was still an ongoing concern,” Conlon said.

“Now we know behind the scenes that really wasn’t what was happening.”

Conlon said he believes the ministry was “treating us like fools” by never announcing the review wasn’t moving forward, and feels it “speaks to a lack of transparency.”

“It would have been perfectly permissible within a democratic society for Eby to say, ’This is a priority of John Horgan’s, it's not a priority for me, so we're going to move on from the funding formula,’” Conlon said.

“But if you've got a government that's sort of stringing you along and not being transparent, it really undermines trust between the sector and government.”