Highway 1 through Rogers Pass reopens after avalanche work

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass has reopened, after avalanche control work through the mountain pass wrapped up early.

The closure was initially expected to last until 3 p.m., but the highway has now fully reopened in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Drivers will see significant delays on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden Saturday as crews conduct avalanche control work in the area.

DriveBC says the highway through Rogers Pass will see intermittent closures of up to two hours as crews work to mitigate the avalanche risk on the high-mountain pass.

The work is expected to continue through to 3 p.m. Saturday.

No detour is available.