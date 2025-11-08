BC News
Highway 1 through Rogers Pass reopens after avalanche work
Rogers Pass reopens
Photo: DriveBC
Rogers Pass Saturday morning.
UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.
Highway 1 through Rogers Pass has reopened, after avalanche control work through the mountain pass wrapped up early.
The closure was initially expected to last until 3 p.m., but the highway has now fully reopened in both directions.
ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.
Drivers will see significant delays on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden Saturday as crews conduct avalanche control work in the area.
DriveBC says the highway through Rogers Pass will see intermittent closures of up to two hours as crews work to mitigate the avalanche risk on the high-mountain pass.
The work is expected to continue through to 3 p.m. Saturday.
No detour is available.
Photo: DriveBC
Motorists are being advised avalanche control work is slowing traffic on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Snakes take on SaintsSports - 1:14 pm
- Broken gravestones mysteryPenticton - 12:44 pm
- Trump says 'we are feared'United States - 12:29 pm
- Unfazed by Venezuelan oilBusiness - 12:28 pm
- Freeland violated the law Canada - 12:22 pm
© 2026 Castanet.net