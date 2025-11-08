BC News

BC Housing responds to Squamish community concerns on supportive housing project

BC Housing concerns

Photo: . Rendering of the proposed location of the supportive and affordable housing buildings.

BC Housing’s engagement on a supportive housing development slated for Squamish shows locals have questions and concerns.

The provincial Crown corporation recently published its Communications and Engagement Summary Report for the proposed supportive housing and affordable rental housing development at 39900 Government Rd.

The report was forwarded to Squamish council and attached to the agenda on Nov. 4.

It is also available for the public to read online.

Brief history

BC Housing, Squamish Community Housing Society (Housing Squamish) and Squamish Helping Hands Society (SHHS), are aiming to build the project, with 165 new. homes, in partnership with the District of Squamish.

The units would be spread over two buildings. The first building would house 60 to 65 supportive homes, and the second building would have approximately 100 affordable rental homes.

The supportive housing building will be available to local adults, including seniors and people with disabilities or others who need support to maintain stable housing.

Helping Hands would manage this building and provide services to its residents.

The affordable rental building would provide studios, one, two and three-bedroom rental apartments to low and moderate-income folks in Squamish, with priority given to seniors, people with disabilities, and families.

The rents would include 20% of units offered at deep subsidy rates, 50% as rent geared to income (RGI), and 30% at market rate.

By BC Housing definitions, deep subsidy is, as it sounds, significantly less than market rent for people on very restricted incomes, such as those on income assistance.

Rent geared to income is subsidized housing in which the rent is set depending on how much the tenant earns.

Market rent means the tenant will pay a rent similar to the rent of other units in the private—non-subsidized—local housing market.

Housing Squamish is applying to the province’s Community Housing Fund (CHF) This funding is not yet confirmed.

BC Housing's engagement with hundreds of locals on the project took place in June and July this past summer.

Some locals have been quite concerned about the proposal, as seen at an information session in June.

Worries ranged from safety for non-residents of the project, to noise and potential unstable behaviour for potential residents.

Many of these fears are reflected in the BC Housing report.

Responses to concerns

One of the main clarifications the report notes is the difference between the proposed project and Under One Roof, which has seen some conflict between some of those who frequent it and neighbours.

The new development would offer permanent homes with on-site supports. It would not provide emergency shelter or transitional housing, and there would be no drop-in or publicly accessible services, unlike at Under One Roof.

“The 40 units of transitional housing at Under One Roof are designed to provide temporary shelter and services intended to help people move towards permanent housing, including supportive housing,” the report notes.

Unlike at Under One Roof, residents of the permanent supportive housing units being proposed rent their own self-contained studio apartment.

At Under One Roof, there is drop-in and low-barrier access, while at the proposed supportive housing it is for residents only, with no drop-in services.

“They have access to 24/7 on-site staff support to help them stay housed and connected to health and community services.”

At Under One Roof, there is a food bank with public access and a public overdose prevention site (OPS) across the street.

With the supportive housing project, there are no public services: supports are for residents only.

Under One Roof is available for those in crisis. It includes transitional housing as a bridge to permanent housing. Supportive housing is the next step when people’s lives are more stable.

BC Housing also responded to a series of other concerns.

°Concern over who will live in supportive housing

BC Housing said in the report that many supportive housing residents are stable, contributing community members, and have formed positive relationships with neighbours.

The report points to videos that highlight supportive housing in other communities, such as Quesnel.

°Concern about negative impacts on the neighbourhood, nearby school, and public spaces.

BC Housing says that the supportive housing building would have fencing, controlled fob access, a 24/7 staffed reception, security cameras and crime-reduction lighting.

“BC Housing and SHHS would share a direct phone number for the supportive housing with neighbours when it is available,” the report reads. “Staff would be on site 24/7 to support residents and provide a point of contact for neighbours. Staff commit to working with supportive housing residents and the surrounding community on an ongoing basis to address any safety concerns quickly and collaboratively. Staff would also conduct regular walkabouts to monitor the housing property.”

In terms of the broader community safety, the report argues that supportive housing increases safety for everyone in town.

When more people are housed, there are fewer vulnerable people sheltering outdoors, including in encampments, it states.

In terms of the supportive housing’s proximity to schools, BC Housing says that it funds over 210 supportive housing sites that operate within 500 meters of a school. More than half of these have been operating successfully for over 10 years.

“When people have access to housing with appropriate supports it increases people’s personal safety and well-being and contributes to community safety overall,” it reads.

°How are residents selected?

The report says that BC Housing, Squamish Helping Hands Society, and other community partners would assess potential residents and offer homes to people “to match their individual needs and supports available.”

Supports listed as examples were life skills training, employment assistance, and help with accessing social and health care services.

°Questions around rules or expectations for residents, including around substance use.

The BC Housing report states that all residents of supportive housing would sign a program agreement outlining expectations for “respectful behaviour toward neighbours, staff, and one another.”

°Concern about drug use

The proposed supportive housing will follow a “harm reduction” approach, the report notes.

This means residents can be using substances and still access or maintain their housing.

“Harm reduction is an important and life-saving health care practice. It aims to educate people about how to keep themselves safe and minimize death, disease and injury from any activity or behaviour that involves risk,” the report reads.

That said, staff at the site will not supply Illicit or illegal substances to residents of the supportive housing building.

A “monitoring room” will be available to residents onsite and it will monitored by staff who are on site 24/7. “This space is not for public access or use and would be located inside the building and is intended solely to support the health and safety of residents,” the report reads.

In response to a motion from Coun. Jenna Stoner, council voted to refer the report to a committee of the whole so that elected officials could discuss it more fully.

Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in 2026.

Read the full report here.