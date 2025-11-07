BC News

B.C. sheds 3K jobs in October as construction sector slows

Photo: Rob Kruyt/BIV. Steelworkers at a construction site in Vancouver. The province’s construction sector took some notable losses in the labour market in October, according to Statistics Canada.

The West Coast labour market has taken a hit for the third time in four months.

B.C. shed 2,900 jobs in October, led by losses in part-time roles, according to Statistics Canada.

The few gains were led by transportation (+7,000 jobs) and education (+4,200).

Losses were centred in construction (-4,700 jobs) and accommodation/food services (-6,100 jobs).

B.C.’s unemployment rate ticked upward 0.2 percentage points to 6.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national economy added 67,000 jobs to the labour market as the unemployment rate fell two basis points to 6.9 per cent.

BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said in a note the national numbers indicate the Bank of Canada will pause any potential rate cuts in December.

TD senior economist Leslie Preston echoed that prediction in a note.

“The data is notoriously volatile, arguing against reading too much into any one report, but details were also broadly positive with job growth concentrated in the private sector,” Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at RBC, said in a note in reference to the national data.