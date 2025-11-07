BC News

EAO, Squamish Nation approve second worker floatel for Woodfibre LNG

2nd worker floatel green-lit

Photo: Squamish Chief A first floatel, the MV Isabelle X , was moved off-shore of the under-construction LNG export site in June of 2024.

A second worker floatel will soon be cruising its way up Howe Sound to the Woodfibre LNG site.

A request from Woodfibre LNG to allow a second floating workcamp or “floatel” to accommodate the construction workers building the liquefied natural gas construction site southwest of downtown Squamish, has been approved by the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO).

A provincial government release sent out Thursday afternoon says the EAO’s deputy chief executive assessment officer made the decision “after carefully considering the EAO’s comprehensive review.”

The application to amend Woodfibre LNG’s environmental assessment certificate also requires approvals by Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation).

“Ensuring the protection of Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) people, lands, and waters is paramount. The Squamish Nation Environmental Assessment Agreement is the first Indigenous-led assessment and regulatory process in Canadian history and gives our Nation a unique and independent regulatory role over the Woodfibre LNG (WLNG) project,” said Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, chairperson of Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw, in an emailed statement.

“After a thorough, months-long review, Squamish Nation council approved the second floatel with conditions that focus on environmental, cultural, and social priorities, with particular emphasis on the safety for Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQIA2S+ people in our community.”

The federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is also expected to approve the floatel on Nov. 6, the provincial government release states.

A first floatel, the MV Isabelle X, was moved off-shore of the under-construction LNG export site in June of 2024.

In May of 2025, Woodfibre LNG announced that it was seeking to bring in a second floatel to speed up construction of its facility.

It will have accommodations for about 650 workers at a time.

The Vancouver-based Bridgemans Services Group has committed to supplying the second floatel to be outfitted just like the company did with the first, Woodfibre LNG said in the spring.

“Similar to its review of the first floating workcamp, the EAO considered potential impacts on residents, housing and services in nearby communities in reviewing the request for the second floatel,” the provincial release states.

The original idea to use a floating cruise ship to house workers was borne from concerns within the community about pressures on housing within the district, and about potential violence against women and girls.

“Expanded monitoring and reporting requirements will support effective implementation and transparency,” the provincial release about the second floatel states.

Workers living on the floatels are restricted from coming within Squamish for recreation, entertainment or other non-work-related activities.

As with the first floatel, Woodfibre LNG must continue to maintain a Gender Safety Advisory Committee and Workplace Culture Committee, and provide access to medical and mental-health services for all workers to reduce demand on non-emergency medical services, the release states.

Next, the floatel must be docked and connected to the BC Hydro power grid by June 1, 2026.

Further, there will be additional air-quality monitoring and reporting required during temporary use of diesel generators.

The first floatel is connected to the electricity grid.

Updates to the marine fish and fish habitat plan, as well as the marine transportation plan for construction are also required.

“The EAO thoroughly assesses all project amendments on the specific and individual aspects of that particular project, including its potential environmental, economic, social, cultural and health effects, and impacts on First Nations and their rights,” the release states.

“EAO compliance and enforcement officers monitor projects on an ongoing basis to make sure they meet all requirements throughout construction and operation.”

Woodfibre LNG is anticipated to be mostly completed by 2027.