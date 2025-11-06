BC News

Coquihalla, Crowsnest highways to get up to 20 cm of snow

20 cm forecast on highways

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 about 10 km west of Manning Park resort area at Allison Pass, looking east.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on the Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton highways overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for both the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and the Crowsnest east of Hope.

“A frontal system crossing Southern BC will bring snow to the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass tonight,” said the notice.

“Precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow this evening. Snowfall accumulations are expected to range from 10 cm to 20 cm overnight.”

Snowfall should ease Friday morning.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for poor visibility and quickly changing conditions.