7,888 tickets issued in B.C. last month

Police say that British Columbians are still driving too fast and that's particularly concerning this time of year, as road conditions worsen.

There were 7,888 speeding tickets issued in B.C. last month, BC Highway Patrol said in a media release. Of those tickets, 1,443 were issued in what the police call Central B.C., an area that includes Merritt, Kelowna, Kamloops and Clearwater.

“None of us are special drivers or invulnerable pedestrians,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

“The weather has turned now and it’s dark most of the time. Slow down and avoid getting a ticket or something worse. Help us create a safer and better experience on our roads.”

Drivers are reminded that posted speed limits are created for ideal, dry, clear, daytime conditions.

If traffic is heavy, weather is poor, or it’s dark, you have an obligation to slow down. With the increased hazard of winter driving conditions, it’s extremely important to be sober, alert, and undistracted.

Pedestrians and other vulnerable road users are encouraged by police to be alert and put their phones away, wear brighter clothing with reflective piping, and obey traffic lights.