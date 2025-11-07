BC News

BC SPCA warns motorists to be aware that owls are active earlier as night falls sooner

Owls are out earlier

Photo: BC SPCA With clocks falling back an hour, owls are out and about earlier than normal, and that typically signals an increase in owl patients at the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC).

The BC SPCA is urging drivers to be extra careful as days get shorter and nights longer.

With clocks falling back an hour, owls are out and about earlier than normal, and that typically signals an increase in owl patients at the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC).

The higher number of these night-time hunters needing care showcases how dangerous this time of year can be for nocturnal wildlife, a post on the BC SPCA website said, noting this time of year is risky for owls that like to hunt in low light.

“As the days get shorter and people commute to and from work in the dark, nocturnal animals like owls are also active at these times, hunting near roadsides for small rodents like mice and shrews,” says BC SPCA manager, wild animal welfare Dr. Andrea Wallace.

“As a result, they are at higher risk from vehicle collisions during this time of year, and we encourage those on the road to exercise extra caution when driving.”

It’s an effect Wild ARC continues to see year after year.

Last year, 18 owls of four different species, and three red-tailed hawks were admitted after being hit by a car, likely while foraging for food. Many of these animals suffered fractures, broken wings, and head trauma and spent days recovering at Wild ARC.

Scraps of food littered on the side of the road can attract rodents, which in turn attracts birds hunting them for food. Animals can easily become habituated to learn that roadways are food sources, further increasing the risk of collision.

For more information, click here.