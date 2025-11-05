BC News

How B.C. shoppers are cutting out middlemen when buying beef, chicken, fish

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The vast majority of Mount Lehman Farms owner Andy Wolfe’s business is selling quarter-cows or half-cows to customers.

With food prices soaring and border tensions lingering, many B.C. consumers are looking to buy protein direct from local producers.

Whether it be beef, chicken or fish, there are options abound.

Sometimes consumers may want to buy directly from ranchers, fishers or chicken farmers because it cuts out intermediaries, and is therefore cheaper.

Other times customers’ rationale may be that they want to know where their food comes from, producers told BIV.

One selling point for newcomers to this kind of shopping is that producers do not usually require that shoppers buy huge volumes, such as a half-cow, although that is where more savings could lie.

“I just threw caution to the wind,” said Delta resident Sonja Evans, who decided buy a half-cow from Abbotsford’s Mount Lehman Farm in August, without first sampling the business’ steaks.

She told BIV that her family eats plenty of meat given that her husband is six-foot-five and works in construction while her two teenaged sons are taller than six feet tall and play football. Her five-year-old son is also a meat eater, she said.

“I found going to the store and spending $50 or $40 for a steak big enough to feed each kid was just getting ridiculous,” she said.

Mount Lehman Farm customers can buy quarter-cows, half-cows or even full cows. They can also buy individual steaks and meat.

Buying a half cow means that the customer must take all cuts that are in one side of a cow. The cost ranges between $3,375 and $3,937 depending on the weight of the cow, owner Andy Wolfe told BIV.

That works out to about $11.25 per pound, down from $11.50 per pound for a quarter cow but more than the approximate $11 per pound for a full cow.

Customers can select how they want the butcher to cut the cow so they can get steaks as thick as they want as well as determine which cuts turn into stewing beef, roasts or ground beef.

Evans said she has a large freezer, which is a necessity when buying so much meat at once. Custom delivery, for a fee, was worth it, she added.

“About 95 per cent of my revenue is from selling quarters or halves,” Wolfe said. “I sell 80 animals a year.”

He said supermarkets might sell different cuts for less money than he does, but his 180-animal herd is fed grass so the meat quality is higher.

“There aren’t exorbitant profits to be made,” he said of his operation.

Wolfe decided about 12 years ago to start raising cattle on his property to get a break on property taxes. It turned out that he loved being a rancher, so he expanded the operation, he said.

Through it all, he has had to deal with challenges such as a bad drought in mid-2023—something that industry watchers say is partly to blame for soaring beef prices.

Statistics Canada data for September show ground beef prices up 17.4 per cent, year over year. Cuts such as chuck, ribs and stewing beef were up 12.1 per cent, 14.3 per cent and 10.8 per cent year-over-year respectively, according to the nation’s number cruncher.

Other options to buy half cows exist.

In Pitt Meadows, Hopcott Farms sells beef from grain-fed cows. It is a more substantial operation than Wolfe’s, and it has a large on-site butcher store that co-owner Bob Hopcott said attracts customers who want to buy beef direct from producers.

He owns the business along with many other family members.

Some customers come to their butcher shop from as far away as West Vancouver, Hopcott said.

His father, Fred Hopcott, bought the farm in 1932 and the family has operated it since, focusing on beef cattle since the late 1950s.

The company’s on-site store is so successful that more than 90 per cent of Hopcott Farms’ sales are for individual cuts of meat, and not quarter-cows or half-cows.

It also owns a slaughterhouse, which helps it lower costs. The Hopcotts slaughter about 600 of their own cattle each year, and about the same number of animals for other ranchers.

“A lot of people now don't have the freezer space [for a quarter- or half-cow,]” Hopcott said. “There is also the huge initial cost – you’ve got to spend two grand on meat, but it is cheaper in the long run.”

Chicken and fish are also sold direct to consumers

Chicken and fish sellers also sell direct to the public and can differentiate their products from what is generally available at the supermarket.

K&M Farms owner Mark Robbins said that many of the birds sold at his chicken farm are much larger than the chickens sold in supermarkets.

“The average chicken in the grocery store is 35 days old,” he said. “We grow ours to 50 days old, so they're bigger. We also have heavy roasters, which are very difficult to find in grocery stores.”

Meat in older and larger chickens has a different texture and taste that some customers like, Robbins said.

About 40 per cent of Robbins’ roughly $1 million in revenue comes from selling birds to processors, which then resell the meat to retailers, Robbins said.

Most of the rest of his revenue comes from selling birds on-site at his farm, but some revenue also comes from selling wholesale to independent butcher shops, he said.

“We're a destination,” Robbins said of his Abbotsford farm.

“People have to go out of their way to get to us, so they generally tend to spend more, and have a much higher average ticket. They come out every few months and stock up, so our average sales are $200 to $300 per customer.”

Skipper Otto CEO Sonia Strobel has expanded her business to about 8,000 subscribers, and about 45 fish harvesters. | Chung Chow, BIV

Fish is the other most common protein for which customers can buy direct.

Skipper Otto’s Community Supported Fishery Ltd. has been in business since 2008, when the husband-and-wife team of Sonia Strobel and Shaun Strobel founded the venture with one boat and 40 subscribers.

By 2015, that count had grown to 20 fish harvesters and 1,500 subscribers.

“We now have about 8,000 subscribers, and about 45 fish harvesters,” said Sonia Strobel, who is the company’s CEO.

The business has evolved to have about 100 pick-up points across Canada, including dozens in Metro Vancouver.

Customers create a membership online and then put at least $100 in their account. When they order fish, the cost is deducted from that balance, Strobel said.

“Every piece of fish comes with a label that has the face of the person who caught it and their bio,” Strobel said. “It will say, ‘This salmon was caught by this person on this day.’”

Skipper Otto fish is not necessarily cheaper than products in the supermarket, Strobel said.

What makes the business model different is the connection with the fisher and the guarantee of when the fish was caught.

Laws allow those in the industry to hang on to frozen fish for many years, she said.

“Once you catch fish and freeze it, you get a two-year best-before date on it,” she said. “If you take it out of the freezer after two years and then you filet it and refreeze it, you get another two-year best-before date.

In industrial supply chains, seafood can be up to four years old by the time you're getting it.”

Skipper Otto fish is always caught within the year.

Summer fisheries for salmon are wrapping up now, but winter fisheries are starting, she said.

“We have Arctic char from Nunavut and lake fish coming in from Saskatchewan,” said Strobel.

“Because we're blast freezing, we catch enough to get us through the winter so our members can shop year-round.”