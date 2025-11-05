BC News

BC Supreme Court rules vessels are trespassing at Steveston Harbour

Vessels are trespassing

Photo: Google Maps screenshot. Three companies and 11 ships were ruled for overstaying their welcome at Steveston Harbour.

Several fishing vessels were determined by B.C. Supreme Court to be trespassing on Steveston Harbour Authority property.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Veenstra ruled that 11 vessels and equipment belonging to several companies under the same owner must be removed from the Steveston Harbour for "trespass and nuisance."

However, Veenstra stayed the decision for six months to allow the defendants time to appeal through a judicial review in Federal Court or for them to find a new location for their businesses.

Steveston Harbour Authority (SHA) asked the courts to order three businesses — Ridge Fishing Ltd., Orca Spirit Adventures Ltd. and Cuda Marine Adventures Inc.— as well as Walter Cadwallader, general manager of all three companies, to stop storing vessels, fishing gear and other equipment on Steveston Harbour property.

The harbour authority claimed the companies, managed by Cadwallader and owned by Mabel Wilson, continued to leave their vessels and equipment at Steveston Harbour without the authority's permission. They also made late payments, damaged properties and caused oil pollution on harbour authority property, all despite their moorage and occupancy licenses having expired in September 2021.

Jaime Gusto, general manager of SHA, told the court there is "strong demand for moorage and upland storage by commercial fishing vessels, particularly large fishing vessels, in the Steveston Harbour," and that moorage and storage space are "prioritized for active, paying commercial fishing vessels."

The defendants, Cadwallader and Wilson, argued that there existed an "oral agreement" allowing them to remain on SHA property and prevented the harbour authority from changing, cancelling or refusing to "renew the agreement except in accordance with the DFO-Coast Guard Reconciliation Strategy and UNDRIPA."

They also filed a counterclaim, saying Wilson's Ridge Fishing business and former company, Trites Marine Services, had made "significant" improvements to the leased property and are seeking compensation for "breach of contract and unjust enrichment."

Veenstra, however, said he saw no evidence of promises or guarantees made for the alleged ongoing oral agreements for occupation or compensation.

"There is simply nothing specific identified in the evidence to suggest that there were representations or assurances of any rights above and beyond what was set out in the license agreements the parties made from time to time," Veenstra stated.

"In my view, even if it could be said that the SHA allowing work to be done in 2002 and 2003 gave rise to some sort of assurance, that assurance could not be expected to be effective some 20 years later."

Gusto told the court the companies have long-standing issues with late payments going back to 2001.

By Sept. 30, 2021, no active licenses or moorage agreements were in place, but the vessels and equipment remained on the property, and the businesses continued to operate as usual, according to Gusto.

This resulted in the harbour authority billing the companies monthly, but this did not give them a license to store or moor vessels and gear.

In March 2024, the companies moored a boat without permission, damaging a pier, rupturing a water line and damaging an emergency rescue ladder, Gusto added.

Veenstra said the defendants' licenses are no longer in effect and have "no further rights to use SHA property."

"The corporate defendants are continuing to locate their vessels and equipment on the SHA’s property, and their staff continues to access the SHA’s property. The SHA has established that those actions constitute trespass," Veenstra stated.

He added that nuisance is also established because the defendants continuously left their vessels and equipment at the harbour without SHA’s permission, which is “a substantial interference with the SHA’s use and enjoyment of the harbour and its ability to make use of the harbour.”

"The invoices that were issued were all issued part-way through a month, after it had become clear that the defendants were not imminently moving out. From the beginning, the invoices have been clear that they are only for one month, and only for the particular calendar month in which they were issued. The invoices on their terms at best create a license that expires within two to three weeks."

"In my view, apart from any determination that might ultimately come on judicial review, the defendants' licenses are no longer in effect."