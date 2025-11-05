BC News

Delta company wins a deal on Dragons’ Den

Photo: . MATT Concrete panels were at Interior Design Show 25 Vancouver in September. The booth was acknowledged as the best booth along with Matthew McCormick Lighting, who designed the booth.

Canada’s Dragons’ Den show that discovers business entrepreneurs has made a deal with a Delta interior décor manufacturer, which could allow expansion across the country.

MATT Concrete started up in 2017 and moved to Tilbury Industrial Park in 2021.

They got what could be a big break when brothers Kevin and Randy Orr pitched their product on the Oct. 31 episode of CBC’s Dragons’ Den.

“We did get a deal. We had a couple of offers and we took a deal with Arlene Dickinson,” said company owner Randy Orr.

Dickinson proposed, and the company accepted, an investment of $150,000 for a 20 percent share of the company.

The company makes modular indoor concrete panels that have a plywood or magnesium core that provides the look of exposed concrete at a fraction of the cost and weight.

“We are looking to push our product across the country. So we need financing to help with our sales growth as well as are looking to automation of our product line to help it scale,” Orr said.

The company received a rough reception on the show, with the Dragons asking about plans for growing and marketing the company.

“Why hasn’t it caught on if it’s so great?” asked Dragon Manjit Minhas. “You guys have created an innovative product but not a business yet and I’m not willing to build a business for you. I’m out.”

But the company said it’s a small organization with no dedicated sales people, explained Kevin.

“Our process is about the environment, first and foremost, what we all share,” Randy Orr said.

Concrete itself accounts for about eight percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, so that’s why they came out with the product, he added.

People like the look of exposed concrete but it’s hard to create a concrete wall three or 30 storeys up, he added.

“With MATT you can, because we’re providing you that look and feel, just not the carbon footprint,” he said.

So far, there’s no real competition in the marketplace.

For their display at a recent interior design show a contractor said it would have cost about $12,000 in actual concrete but MATT’s wall costs a third of that.

The focus is on developing the Canadian market instead of looking to the U.S., given the tariff situation in that country. The company has customers in the U.S. and wouldn’t turn down business there, “but we’re trying to promote Canada first,” he added.

Their products would qualify under the CUSMA (Canada-U.S.-Mexico) free trade agreement, he pointed out.

Since the show aired, the company has received some inquiries, with interest from large retailers.

MATT Concrete creates a variety of products. One is thin enough (Matt Flex) it can be glued in sheets on to any surface while another product is a non-combustible panel with a magnesium core.

Orr said it was nerve-wracking process preparing weeks for the show, enduring 50-minutes of hard-core questioning from business experts, only to see it edited to a seven-minute clip.

“It was very intense. Especially when you walk out and you see all the Dragons sitting there and you got the LED lights beaming at you and they start chopping you up for 50 minutes.”

Sometimes companies are not happy with the way some shows turn out, “For us, it’s been pretty good, so we're very happy about that,” he added.