Environment Canada warns of storm surge as winds and high tides combine on B.C. coast

Photo: The Canadian Press High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Year's Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

A series of frontal systems moving over from the Pacific will bring rainfall and coastal flooding for parts of British Columbia's coast, while setting off high-water advisories for rivers in some of those areas.

Environment Canada has issued a coastal flood warning for much of the east coast of Haida Gwaii, where wind and waves could bring a storm surge 50 centimetres above the highest tides as two systems move in Wednesday and Thursday.

Special coastal flooding statements have also been issued for western and northern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, near Campbell River, and on the northern coast from Hunts Inlet to Farrant Island.

Rainfall warnings have been posted for Howe Sound, and northern Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, with 40 to 70 millimetres of rain forecast through to Thursday.

The BC River Forecast Centre says the back-to-back storms will push up water levels in coastal areas, including western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains.

The high streamflow advisory has been issued for those areas and the centre says the heavy rain will bring increased risks of unstable banks, river erosion, submerged roads, swift water hazards, flooding and landslides.