BC News

Major Crimes Unit investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Sparwood

Photo: RCMP Anyone who saw this 2017 Toyota Tundra driving in Sparwood on Nov. 2 is asked to contact police.

Mounties say an investigation is ongoing after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Sparwood — an incident deemed to be criminal in nature.

In a news release, Mounties said Elk Valley RCMP responded to an incident near an A&W restaurant at 131 Aspen Dr. on Sunday, Nov. 2, at about 10 p.m.

Officers found a man had been hit by a grey Toyota Tundra and succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts.

RCMP said the incident has been deemed criminal in nature. The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been deployed to Sparwood to investigate.

“We are in the very early stages, we are still gathering details about what transpired,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, spokesperson for the Southeast District MCU.

Smart said anyone who saw a 2017 Tundra with B.C. licence plate LV4 015 driving on Nov. 2 is asked to contact police.

Anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area of Sparwood A&W on Nov. 2, 2025, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., or anyone who might have information about the death and who hasn’t yet spoken to police, is asked to call the MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.