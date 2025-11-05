BC News

Federal budget doesn’t go far enough on housing, says B.C. expert

Falling short on housing

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV A B.C. housing expert says the federal budget falls short.

The federal budget released Tuesday does not go far enough, and may actually be a step in the wrong direction, says one expert.

The new federal budget did not reveal any significant new housing measures, though it doubled down on the Liberal government’s Build Canada Homes (BCH) program, allocating $7 billion toward a five-year commitment of $13 billion.

Housing investment this fiscal year will total $25 billion, said Canada’s Budget 2025 website. In addition to the $7 billion for BCH, this includes $16 billion for “existing programming” and $2 billion for tax measures such as the government’s GST relief for some first-time buyers.

“$25 billion is a drop in the bucket,” said Andrey Pavlov, professor of finance with the Simon Fraser University Beedie School of Business.

He said the government’s stated goal of 500,000 new homes per year (i.e. five million units over ten years) would require $2.5 trillion in construction costs alone, assuming an average of $500,000 in construction costs per unit. This estimate excludes land and infrastructure costs.

One B.C. Realtor said the budget is unlikely to alleviate uncertainty in the province’s real estate markets.

“But it provides long-term solutions that should be very positive,” said Adil Dinani, principal of the Dinani Group, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services.

Dinani said the budget “won’t be a magic bullet” for a struggling housing market, but tax benefits like GST relief “are in fact the most policy-specific items that help induce some additional activity.”

He also said the budget could potentially use public sector job cuts and immigration policy to alleviate housing demand. For example, the budget envisions “workforce adjustment and attrition to return the size of the public service to a more sustainable level,” according to the government’s budget materials.

“I mean, the market’s doing that for them as well. There is no pressure from immigration, there is no pressure from a strong employment outlook. This is a market that’s really stalled by uncertainty,” Dinani said.

The BCH program was officially launched in September, though some B.C. developers have expressed concerns that it could potentially detract from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., a federal Crown corporation that already has financing and insurance programs for affordable housing.

Tuesday’s budget also committed $54 billion to “core public infrastructure” such as water, wastewater and transit, said the government website. It’s part of a total infrastructure commitment of $115 billion over five years, according to the speech delivered by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in the House of Commons.

Fees on developers to pay for water and liquid waste infrastructure upgrades have been a particular source of ire, with some fees rising 235 per cent over three years in the region.

In his speech, Champagne reaffirmed the federal goal to double the pace of housing construction over the next decade.

SFU’s Pavlov said doubling housing construction is doable if red tape and high taxes are removed. Federal policies are inflating the cost and risk of housing projects, and politicians should instead focus on removing obstacles to new housing investment, including capital from abroad.

“We need to increase our construction 10 times, not just double it, but I see nothing in the budget that will actually facilitate that goal. On the contrary, it takes us backwards,” Pavlov said.