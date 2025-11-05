BC News

Coast Victoria Hotel workers ratify collective agreement after months-long strike

Striking hotel workers settle

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Striking workers on the picket line at the Coast Victoria Hotel in August.

Striking workers Coast Victoria Hotel and Marina have ratified a collective agreement with their employer after more than two months off the job.

Brigitte Diem-Guy, vice-president of revenue strategies and communications at Coast Hotels, told the Times Colonist that workers will return to their jobs on Thursday after union members with UNITE HERE Local 40 ratified a collective agreement on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the constructive engagement by both parties that made this agreement possible. With the strike concluded and the agreement ratified, we look forward to moving ahead together, fostering a positive and respectful workplace for all team members,” she said in a statement.

The hotel’s Blue Crab Seafood House and lounge, which had been closed for much of the strike, is expected to reopen on Saturday.

UNITE HERE Local 40 said late-night weekend negotiations with the company that stretched into 1 a.m. Saturday helped the two parties reach an agreement.

“This victory was built on solidarity — from every worker who stood strong, every supporter who joined us, and every honk and message that kept us going,” it said in a statement on social media.

Neither party has released details of the agreement.

About 90 workers at the waterfront hotel on Kingston Street in James Bay went on strike on Aug. 20.

They had planned to end job action on Sept. 17, but were locked out of their workplace by management.

UNITE HERE had asked for improved staffing levels and wages that keep up with ­Victoria’s “living wage,” about $27 an hour according to advocacy groups.

Their contract had expired in May.

A notice on the hotel’s website noted the labour disruption may still have effects on services and amenities for guests.