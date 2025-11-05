BC News

Bailey says Ottawa must support B.C. forestry as it supports Ontario's car industry

BC calls for forestry support

Photo: The Canadian Press Finance Minister Brenda Bailey listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's finance minister says she thinks today's federal budget aligns with provincial priorities, but is calling on Ottawa to follow through on supporting forestry and the North Coast Transmission Line.

Brenda Bailey says B.C. expects the federal government to support workers in the softwood lumber industry, which is now facing what she calls "extraordinary" duties and tariffs of up to more than 45 per cent.

Bailey's comments come after Monday's emergency meeting on softwood lumber between Premier David Eby and Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

While Bailey says these discussions have been "excellent," B.C. expects the same level of support for its forestry sector as the federal government gives to Ontario's automobile sector.

Bailey says she's glad the federal budget is showing on-going commitment toward critical minerals, but adds that her government is "still looking for support" for the North Coast Transmission Line.

She says that infrastructure, with an estimated price tag of $6 billion, will help B.C. electrify LNG and mining projects in northwestern B.C.