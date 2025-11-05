BC News

OneBC leader defiant as First Nations leaders decry 'racist behaviour'

Demand to resign dismissed

Photo: @Dallas_Brodie / X OneBC leader Dallas Brodie in front of a sign on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

The leader of B.C.’s newest political party is in a war of words with First Nation leaders over her views on residential schools.

Dallas Brodie of OneBC has spent a large portion of her political career railing against what she calls the “reconciliation industry.”

The party is in the process of creating a documentary that argues that the residential school system was not “cultural genocide,” as labelled by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

This week three First Nations leaders in B.C. called for her to resign.

“We are extremely upset by MLA Dallas Brodie’s ongoing efforts to publicly cast doubt on the experiences and truths of residential school survivors,” said Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

Phillip, who is married to an NDP MLA, said Brodie was trafficking in “racist residential school denialism.”

“Unfortunately, the taxpayers are currently on the hook for her racist behaviour, as she is carrying it out in the Legislature. We strongly support calls for her to resign.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations and Robert Phillips of the First Nations Summit Political Executive also issued similar statements.

“Dallas Brodie unfortunately shows that racism is alive and well in the Province of BC,” said Phillips “It is unconscionable that an elected official uses her public platform for what appears to be a personal misguided vendetta to spread misinformation, and racism in an attempt to create division and deny the horrible atrocities of the residential school system.”

Brodie formed OneBC with Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong after Brodie was ejected from the BC Conservative caucus by leader John Rustad.

Rustad alleged Brodie had belittled the experience of residential school survivors.

Brodie responded to the chief's demand that she resign this week by asking that they step down themselves.

“To this day, the First Nations Leadership Council website claims there were ‘215 children found buried’ in Kamloops,” said Brodie on X. “It’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip who should resign in disgrace for propagating the greatest lie in Canadian history.”

“The big chiefs are panicking because for the first time in 50 years, a politician is saying ‘no,’” she continued in another post. “No more lies. No more land, money, or power. There will be One BC. One law for all.”

"No graves in Kamloops. No genocide. No wrongs left to reconcile. No land, cash, or power grabs. No looking back. The future is for all. One BC. One Canada," she said in an earlier post.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band in Kamloops made international headlines on May 27, 2021, when it announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what was said to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school. The band is now referring to the discoveries as "anomalies.”

The potential grave sites have not been excavated, and the band said last year such a step was still a ways off.