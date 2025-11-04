BC News

Youth need a tailored message to prevent illicit drug overdoses, says Harvard prof

Photo: . Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, is set to speak at the University of Victoria on Tuesday about drug use and overdose trends in youth.

An increase in youth overdoses shows information campaigns on risk aren’t enough to change behaviours, says a Harvard Medical School professor who is set to speak at the University of Victoria on Tuesday about drug use and overdose trends in youth.

Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, says much of the messaging on risks of drug use has been aimed at or developed by adults without considering what messages are most likely to resonate with youth.

“Also, many young people don’t perceive themselves as ‘people who use opioids,’ so the usual risk messages don’t land,” he said.

Hadland’s talk, presented by the university’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and open to the public, will discuss key trends and the unique risks youth face, offer guidance on safe opioid prescribing practices, and review strategies for prevention, screening, treatment and harm reduction.

Hadland said the adolescents and young adults he sees include those who are experimenting with drugs — often pills that look like real medications but are counterfeits containing fentanyl — and those with a severe opioid-use disorder who continue to use fentanyl, even though they’re aware of the risks.

Hadland said U.S. data shows a striking number of adolescent overdose deaths involve illicitly manufactured fentanyl and counterfeit pills — and many of those who die have no documented prior history of opioid use, underscoring how a single counterfeit pill can be fatal.

Last week in B.C., the NDP government defeated a bill by the B.C. Conservatives that would have mandated education in schools about the dangers of drug use.

Asked about the debate, Hadland said shaming youth has never been an effective public-health strategy. He said stigma pushes drug users into isolation, making overdoses more likely to be fatal and deterring young people and families from asking for help.

“ ‘Destigmatize’ doesn’t mean ‘normalize’ — it means we replace moral judgment with thoughtful boundaries, evidence-based education, harm reduction to keep them safe, and ready access to care,” said Hadland, whose research has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Lancet and other journals.

When teens trust that adults will respond with help rather than punishment, they disclose earlier, engage in treatment sooner, and stay in treatment longer, he said.

B.C.’s coroner said Monday that 158 people died from illicit drug overdoses in September, which equates to about 5.3 deaths a day, with fentanyl or its analogs found in 84 per cent of those who were tested in 2025.

The coroners service said that between January and September, illicit-drug-overdose deaths of those ages 18 or younger increased to 20 from 17 during the same period in 2024.

An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal last month said more youth are using opioids and called for urgent action to provide treatment when they become addicted.

Co-author Dr. Shawn Kelly, a pediatrician specializing in treating addiction in Ottawa, said the “scary thing is that we know that earlier onset of use is associated with more severe presentations and more likely progression to addiction or severe opioid use disorder.”

Kelly and co-author Dr. Shannon Charlebois, medical editor of the CMAJ, cited data from the Ontario Student Drug Use and Health Survey indicating a dramatic rise in students using prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons — it almost doubled to 21.8 per cent in 2023 from 12.7 per cent in 2021.

That survey also found students in Grades 7 to 9 were more likely to report using opioids than students in Grades 10 to 12.

Kelly said the “shocking” data reflects what he sees in his practice — an increase in youth using hydromorphone, an opioid prescribed for pain with the brand name Dilaudid, also called dillies, that adolescents perceive as safer than “street drugs.”

Kelly stressed early intervention is needed, including family doctors and pediatricians screening for drug use in young people, more treatment of mental-health issues like depression, anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and more prescription when needed of methadone or buprenorphine (suboxone) — which relieve opioid withdrawal symptoms and cravings — to avoid more severe addiction or overdose.

Hadland said the idea that treatment with methadone and suboxone “doesn’t work” is a myth, and the real problem is inconsistent access.

Medications for opioid-use disorder — suboxone and methadone — are “lifesaving” for adults and can be adapted effectively for adolescents when paired with “developmentally appropriate care” such as family involvement, school co-ordination, mental-health treatment, he said.

In North America, far too few teens with opioid-use disorder receive any treatment, and fewer still receive medication, he said.

“Closing that treatment gap — through trained pediatric prescribers, youth-friendly clinics, and low-barrier starts — will save lives,” said Hadland, who serves on a World Health Organization advisory group establishing standards in the measurement of adolescent health outcomes.

His talk, Addressing North America’s Adolescent Overdose Crisis, takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at UVic’s Sngequ House in meeting rooms A and B.