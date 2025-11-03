BC News

Mom of slain real estate agent pleads for tips about killers

Photo: FAMILY PHOTO The 2008 killing of Lindsay Buziak has never been solved.

The mother of slain real estate agent Lindsay Buziak used what would have been her daughter’s 42nd birthday on Sunday to beg the public to expose her killer or killers.

Victoria-born Buziak was just 24 when she was fatally stabbed on Feb. 2, 2008, after being lured to a showing of a vacant upscale property at 1702 De Sousa Pl. in the Gordon Head area of Saanich.

The case remains unsolved.

Evelyn Reitmayer made a rare appearance in a YouTube video on Sunday, saying her daughter should have been celebrating with friends and family on Nov. 2, but instead it was another birthday marked by sadness.

“Feb. 2 will mark the 18th year of her horrific murder, another year without closure, without knowing who or why, another year that those responsible walk free,” she said.

Reitmayer said police recently informed her that, because of a shortage of resources, the active investigation into her daughter’s murder “had come to an end,” and the detectives assigned to the case were being transferred to other departments.

Reitmayer, reading from prepared notes, said the news was “devastating.”

“At least with it being an active investigation, I had hope that one day justice would be served,” she said.

“I don’t know where else to turn. I’m hoping by creating this video, my message will reach people who can help.”

However, Insp. Drew Robertson, the officer in charge of Saanich police’s detective division, told the Times Colonist in a statement Monday that the investigation into the 2008 homicide “remains active and ongoing.”

Robertson said that in prolonged investigations, “it is standard practice for investigators to be periodically reassigned. These reassignments are part of routine operational adjustments and do not reflect any change in the status or priority of a case.”

Robertson said the investigation continues to receive dedicated attention from its Major Crime Unit, with support from partner agencies. “Our investigators follow up on all credible tips and information received from the public.”

Reitmayer said police have suggested to the family that those who could provide the evidence to convict the killer or killers are afraid or reluctant to become involved.

While Buziak never had the chance to become a parent, those with information may now have children of their own, said Reitmayer.

“Please,” she said. “I’m begging you to contact the police. Maybe you were afraid before, and you were too young to understand how you would feel if your child was murdered.

“But now that you’re a parent, you see things from a different light.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing, to relieve yourself of the burden that you’ve carried all of these years.”

Reitmayer said she thinks of her daughter daily. She said Lindsay’s sister Sara’s life has been affected “in a horrific way,” and that Lindsay’s dad “struggles.”

Father Jeff Buziak, who has been highly critical of the way police have handled the case, organizes an annual Walk for Justice to keep his daughter’s unsolved murder top of mind for police, and to let those who may have conspired or killed his daughter know the search continues.

Some time after Buziak’s murder, police released a sketch of a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length blond hair and a general description of a male suspect: Caucasian, six feet tall with dark hair.

Two years into the investigation, police said the killers were planning the murder in late 2007, which was when a cellphone used exclusively for the crime was purchased in Vancouver.

The phone was activated in January 2008 and travelled from the Vancouver area to Greater Victoria in the 24 hours before Buziak’s murder.

The phone was used Feb. 2, 2008, when Buziak received a phone call from a woman with a foreign accent asking her to show the house at 5:30 p.m. — even though Buziak wasn’t the listing agent.

Then, a man called her to say he’d meet her alone. That made her nervous, so she asked her live-in boyfriend, Jason Zailo, also a real estate agent, to check on her later. Zailo called Buziak just before he arrived at the house. She didn’t answer.

When he and a friend arrived at the home around 6:15 p.m., the door was locked, but he could see shoes in the foyer, according to police at the time.

Police received a 911 call from Zailo and a friend outside the house, and a second 911 call from inside the house. Zailo entered through another door and found Buziak’s bloodied body in the master bedroom, according to police.

Police believed the attack took place between 5:38 p.m. and 5:41 p.m.

The cellphone, registered to a fake name in Metro Vancouver, was deactivated shortly after the murder.

On the 10th anniversary of the murder, Saanich police said they had “worked tirelessly with the RCMP and Victoria police, but that, as with other pre-planned and targeted murders, the perpetrators and/or conspirators have taken steps to avoid apprehension by police.”

And on the anniversary of her killing in 2021, Saanich police said FBI investigators from the United States had joined a new task force that would take another look at all leads, re-interview people and employ advances in genealogy and DNA analysis.

Robertson said anyone with relevant information about the case is encouraged to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.