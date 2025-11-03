BC News

Police seek video after vehicle seen driving close to Audi in fatal Nanaimo-area crash

Criminality not ruled out

Photo: TIMES COLONIST FILES Corp. Michael McLaughlin on Monday said criminality cannot be ruled out in the crash.

B.C. Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses and dash-camera video after an 18-year-old passenger died and the driver was injured in a fiery crash near Nanaimo on Sunday night.

Corp. Michael McLaughlin on Monday said criminality cannot be ruled out in the crash.

He noted that a dark-coloured vehicle was seen driving close to a black Audi S3 sedan in the moments before the Audi crashed and caught fire in the northbound lanes on Highway 1 near Morden Road at 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the second dark-coloured car — possibly a Honda Civic — did not stop when the Audi crashed.

“We need to know more about that second dark car,” said McLaughlin.

Dash-camera video and witness reports “will be key” to learning exactly what caused the crash, he said.

Anyone who has dash-camera video, who witnessed the events leading up to the collision, or who has information about the dark-coloured car that drove from the scene is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol in Duncan at 250-746-2751 and reference file No. 7001, 2025-2168.