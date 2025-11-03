Police seek video after vehicle seen driving close to Audi in fatal Nanaimo-area crash
Criminality not ruled out
B.C. Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses and dash-camera video after an 18-year-old passenger died and the driver was injured in a fiery crash near Nanaimo on Sunday night.
Corp. Michael McLaughlin on Monday said criminality cannot be ruled out in the crash.
He noted that a dark-coloured vehicle was seen driving close to a black Audi S3 sedan in the moments before the Audi crashed and caught fire in the northbound lanes on Highway 1 near Morden Road at 10:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police that the second dark-coloured car — possibly a Honda Civic — did not stop when the Audi crashed.
“We need to know more about that second dark car,” said McLaughlin.
Dash-camera video and witness reports “will be key” to learning exactly what caused the crash, he said.
Anyone who has dash-camera video, who witnessed the events leading up to the collision, or who has information about the dark-coloured car that drove from the scene is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol in Duncan at 250-746-2751 and reference file No. 7001, 2025-2168.
More BC News
- Work starts at Glenfair siteKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Students ready to shineKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Easier to get a permitVernon - 1:00 pm
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm