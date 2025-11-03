BC News

More than $69M of cocaine, meth hidden in car parts shipment at YVR

$69M worth of drugs found

Photo: Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency. Cocaine and methamphetamine were found hidden in a car parts shipment leaving YVR for Australia on Sept. 3, 2025.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stopped 560 kilograms of drugs from leaving Vancouver International Airport in September.

In one of the agency's largest seizures of narcotics, 300 compressed powder bricks of cocaine and 110 vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine totalling more than $69 million were found in a shipment of car parts leaving for Australia on Sept. 3.

The 319 kilograms of cocaine and 241 kilograms of methamphetamine have been transferred to the RCMP for further investigation.

“This seizure represents millions of dollars kept out of the hands of criminals and demonstrates the strength in collaboration with our law enforcement partners," said Nina Patel, regional director general of CBSA's Pacific region.

"CBSA officers work around the clock to disrupt organized crime and prevent dangerous drugs from crossing our borders.”

Stephen Lee, acting regional commander of RCMP federal policing's Pacific region, said this was possible with the collaborative work between CBSA and RCMP Border Integrity officers.

"Together we’re dismantling the criminal networks that attempt to exploit our borders and we’ll continue this collaborative approach to protect our communities," said Lee.