BC News

B.C. records 158 toxic drug deaths in September, including 19 in Interior

Toxic drugs kill 19 more

Photo: Colin Dacre FILE - An overdose prevention site in Kelowna.

The latest data from the BC Coroners Service show the B.C. Interior saw 19 deaths from toxic drugs last September, out of the 158 total that were recorded across the province.

Provincewide those numbers are up slightly over August, which saw 149 deaths, and July, which saw 153.

The latest data continues a decreasing trend in B.C. over the last several years. Deaths this September were down from 195 the year before.

Of the 1,384 deaths in the province over the first nine months of the year, 249 occurred in the Interior Health region. The Okanagan has seen 133 this year while the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap has seen 77.

Between January and September, Kelowna had the most deaths across Southern Interior cities with 70. Kamloops has seen 42 deaths in that period, Vernon 21 and Penticton 11.

Interior Health has the second highest rate of death, about 38 per 100,000, while Northern Health has the highest at 47 per 100,000.

The highest number of unregulated drug deaths were in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities, with 406 and 366 deaths respectively. Those have made up 56 per cent of deaths in B.C. from the beginning of the year to September.

The BC Coroners Service noted suspected drug-toxicity deaths in youth between January and September increased to 20 this year, compared to 17 deaths over the same time period last year.

So far this year, 47.8 per cent of unregulated drug deaths occurred in private residences, 27 per cent were in other residences like hotels, rooming houses and supportive housing, and 20.8 per cent occurred outside in vehicles, sidewalks, parks and streets.