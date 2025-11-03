BC News

B.C.'s police watchdog investigates after man killed during police confrontation

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after it says a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with RCMP at a residence on the Sunshine Coast.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office of BC says officers received a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday about a man carrying weapons who was in crisis in the Porpoise Bay area, near the town of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast.

The IIO says officers located the man who later entered a residence, and officers learned that four other people were inside the home with him.

The IIO says police entered the home before 4:30 a.m. and safely removed three of the occupants, but that shots were fired by police at about 10:30 a.m.

The man who was the subject of the call sustained gunshot-related injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

RCMP say in a separate statement that the man in distress carried an "edged weapon" at the time, and there were other people, including children, inside the house.

The IIO says the other person who was inside the home with the man during the incident was not injured.

It is appealing for witnesses to reach out to them.