BC News

Daylight Saving Time ends as clocks 'fall back' an hour

Clocks 'fall back' an hour

Photo: Pixabay - file photo Clocks 'fall back' early Sunday morning.

Clocks fell back an hour overnight, meaning the sun will be setting a little earlier from now on.

The seasonal time change happens on the first Sunday of November, which came particularly early this year. While people were treated to an extra hour of sleep, the sunset in Kelowna will now come at about 4:30 p.m.

While the bi-annual time change has been ongoing in Canada since the early 20th century, it has few supporters today.

In a 2019 online survey launched by the B.C. government, 93% of respondents advocated for ending the time change.

In response, the government passed legislation to make daylight savings time permanent, but it was contingent on Washington, Oregon and California – important trading partners with B.C. – doing the same.

These states have yet to make any changes, leaving B.C. still waiting.

Some communities in B.C., like Creston, already don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

Further north, part of the Peace River Regional District, including Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Hudson's Hope, Fort St. John, Taylor, and Tumbler Ridge, also stay on one time all year round.