Day parole for killer of real estate agent in Duncan reinstated

Photo: Times Colonist Kelly Toop, then 22, is escorted by police from Duncan provincial court.

The man convicted of the brutal murder of a real estate agent in a Duncan hotel room and the attempted murder and rape of another woman in Williams Lake in the early 1980s has had his day parole reinstated.

Kelly James Toop, now 65, has been serving a life sentence since September 1983. He had been accused of other sexual offences involving minors and questioned for other murders, but never charged.

Toop was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Suzanna Seto, a 29-year-old real estate appraiser, and of the attempted murder and rape of a Williams Lake woman in 1982.

Toop, from Williams Lake, who worked delivering pizzas, broke into Seto’s Duncan hotel room through an unlocked window on June 2, 1980. He sexually assaulted her for several hours, then took her to a nearby wooded area and hit her on the head with a concrete block, killing her.

In November 1982, Toop forced his way into a young woman’s car in Williams Lake and drove her to a highway pullout, where he attacked her, forced her to undress and sexually assaulted her.

Toop later drove the woman to a gravel pit and hit her over the head with a tire iron and left her for dead. She was found the next day, alive but seriously injured.

Toop admitted he intended to kill her and thought he had done so. During the investigation into the attack on the Williams Lake woman, Toop also admitted to killing Seto.

It’s the second time in the past 11 months that the Parole Board of Canada has reinstated day parole for Toop.

He was first granted day parole in June 2024, after more than 40 years in prison, but it was suspended just a few months later in October after “troubling situations” occurred while he attended an adult school program with women, according to parole board documents.

Toop’s school reported he made inappropriate sexual comments to a peer, and was seen following a woman near his residential facility and took a picture of her without her knowledge.

An examination of Toop’s phone showed he had accessed about 20 pornographic websites, including some that were still open in his browser, which was a breach of his conditions.

Last December, Toop’s day parole was reinstated, with modified conditions to prevent him from erasing specific features from his phone.

In July, however, Toop’s day parole was pulled again after the community residential facility where he was staying withdrew its support.

According to the parole board documents, the facility said “[Toop’s] behaviour places an unreasonable monitoring burden on staff and highlights the limitations of a community setting in managing an individual whose actions create persistent doubt about his intentions.”

The board said caseworkers noted Toop’s pattern of “minimization and deflection” in his behaviour and that he resisted and challenged intervention, including from a therapist.

The Parole Board said Toop was not happy with the placement, saying that, as a non-Indigenous person, he “felt out of place in a healing centre, despite [his] engagement throughout the years in Indigenous activities, ceremonies and in your healing journey on the Red Road.”

Toop claimed his case workers did not look hard enough to find him a residential facility, though he was informed it was the only one willing to take him.

Toop has been in a minimum-security institution since 2021. The Parole Board decision does not identify the location of the prison, but Toop is under conditions not to be in B.C., and there are references to Quebec in the parole documents.

On July 4, Toop left the facility to help someone move into a new apartment. The name of the person was redacted in the parole documents, but further references indicate it was a woman.

Toop reported to his parole officer she was unable to stay in the apartment when her application was rejected due to a bank account hacking. He asked to sleep at a nearby campground, but the request was denied and Toop was instructed to return when the living conditions were settled.

On July 9, Toop reported to his parole officer that the apartment was a scam and not available for rent. He also said his friend still had her apartment, which contradicted his previous statements.

He said the apartment was infested with cockroaches and had plumbing issues, despite saying previously the apartment was “ideal.”

“These inconsistencies raised concerns for your parole officer, who noted a pattern of shifting narratives depending on the audience,” the Parole Board said.

Toop’s parole officer said his conflicting accounts undermined his credibility and suggested he was deliberately withholding or distorting facts.

“The lack of transparency created significant challenges for risk management and supervision,” the Parole Board said in its decision

“The suspension was needed, as these behaviours make surveillance in the community difficult, especially for an individual with a history of manipulation and deception, all of which increases the risk of re-offending.

“A timeout was therefore needed.”

Several psychological and specialized assessments over the years have led to a diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder and sexual disorder.

Toop’s most recent psychological risk assessment in 2022 confirmed the presence of sexual sadism disorder that is in remission in a controlled environment. His risk of sexual recidivism was assessed as average and he poses at least a moderate risk to commit a violence offence, the Parole Board documents said.

In its decision, the board said those remain concerns and are a call for caution.

In reinstating day parole, the Parole Board admitted Toop’s release plan is “largely unstructured.”

If a residential facility isn’t found, Toop will be directed to a community correctional facility during evening hours. The board considers Toop’s friend as a positive source of support.

The Parole Board said Toop’s risk “remains manageable” in the community, but issued a formal reprimand to warn him that it is “dissatisfied” with his behaviour so far on day parole.

It said Toop often lacks transparency, manipulates information and does not take full account for his actions. If it happens again, it will suspend parole.

Toop remains under several special conditions, including not to consume drugs or alcohol and to stay out of places that sell them. He is to have no contact with his victims or members of their families. He is banned from having pornography and must report all sexual and non-sexual relationships with females.