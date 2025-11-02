BC News
Snow is falling on the Coquihala Sunday morning causing slick conditions
Snow-covered Coquihalla
Photo: DriveBC
The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.
Snow is falling on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning.
Webcams from the Coquihalla Summit show snowy roads and foggy conditions, with some commercial vehicles struggling to make it up the hill past the Great Bear Snowshed.
DriveBC says the mandatory Box Canyon commercial chain-up is now in effect.
Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 cm of snow to fall on the Coquihalla through the day, with possible flurries overnight.
While snow is falling on the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector appears relatively clear Sunday at the Pennask Summit, with dry roads and good visibility.
Photo: DriveBC
Commercial vehicles are struggling to get up the hill near the Great Bear Snowshed.
