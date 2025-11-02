BC News

New municipal Conservative party set to begin seeking candidates, will headhunt incumbents as 2026 civic elections loom

Applications being accepted

Photo: Conservative Electors Association The Conservative Electors Association will be accepting applications and reaching out to incumbent councillors as the 2026 municipal elections draw near.

A new municipal political party set to run Conservative candidates in 15 cities in local government elections next fall intends to begin accepting applications on Monday.

The party will be reaching out to incumbent mayors and councillors about running under their banner.

The Conservative Electors Association has been approved by Elections BC, and will appear on local ballots next year as “Conservative.”

David Denhoff, the authorized principal officer and financial agent of the party, told Castanet Kamloops on Saturday that an intake form is expected to be ready online for potential candidates soon.

“That’ll be the first round where we get your information, details and a bit about the background. We'll take a look through that, and then there'll be subsequent rounds as well, checks on backgrounds and stuff like that,” Denhoff said.

Kamloops is on the initial list of municipalities where the Conservatives are registered. The other cities are Kelowna, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. John, the Township of Langley, Maple Ridge, Prince George, Richmond, Saanich, Surrey, Vancouver, Vanderhoof and West Vancouver.

Denhoff told Castanet that another 25 cities are pending where the Conservative Electors Association wants to register to run candidates.

He said the new municipal party intends to reach out to incumbent council members in cities such as Kamloops.

“We'll be reaching out to all, or just about all, mayors and councillors in the jurisdictions we're registered in, just to let them know that this process has opened up because we encourage incumbents to apply or to reach out to us as well,” Denhoff said.

“We're keen to make sure that there are Conservatives elected to city council.”

Elections BC maintains a list of currently registered elector organizations in B.C. — also known as local political parties or slates. The groups run in multiple-seat elections in local elections on a common platform.

Denhoff is the former deputy director of the BC Conservative Party, but resigned when his municipal electoral organization was approved by Elections BC.