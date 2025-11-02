BC News

Newest J-Pod orca calf missing, presumed dead

Photo: . J64 is photographed swimming alongside its mother, J42, on Sept. 18. During an encounter with J-Pod on Oct. 23, the calf was not seen and is now presumed to be deceased. CENTER FOR WHALE RESEARCH

A calf born into the endangered southern resident killer whales group in September is presumed dead.

The Center for Whale Research said it’s latest observation of J-Pod on Oct. 23 did not find J64 when it encountered the entire pod, including the calf’s mother, J42, in Swanson Channel off Mayne Island.

“We found J42 and held the camera trigger down while ­waiting for J64 to pop up behind her,” researchers said in its report, posted on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, J64 did not surface after J42. We hoped maybe it was nursing … but we kept seeing J42 surface repeatedly, and there was no calf with her. After a few long dives and still no calf, we had to conclude that J64 did not survive and was now gone,” said the Center for Whale Research.

It was thought the newest calf was playing with other whales, but there was no sign, even though researchers kept seeing other calves J62 and J63.

The centre said it was confirming that J64 is most likely deceased, but it would continue to monitor J-Pod.

The protocol to consider a whale deceased is to observe three consecutive encounters without the whale present.

“However, unlike adult whales, which may travel a significant distance from other whales for extended periods, we would not expect a newborn to be on its own for any length of time,” the centre said.

J64 is the first confirmed calf for its mother, J42, also known as Echo, who is 16. The calf was first spotted Sept. 18.

Mortality rates for young calves, especially those born to first-time mothers, are “incredibly high” in the southern resident population, said researchers, adding that poor nutritional status and the transfer of toxins from mother to calf during gestation and lactation are key factors.

Prior to J64’s birth, there were 27 orcas in J-Pod — the only pod among the three southern resident groups that is growing.

The southern resident orcas — including K and L pods — are listed as endangered under Canada’s Species at Risk Act. As of January 2025 there were fewer than 75 left, according to Parks Canada.