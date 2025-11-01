BC News
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to highway fire call Halloween night
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services were called to a fire near Highway 1 on Halloween night.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the call came in just after 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
The fire was at Highway 23 North, also known as the Big Bend Highway, where it meets Highway 1.
The fire is believed to have happened at a homeless encampment.
There is no word on whether there were any injuries or what caused the fire.
