BC News

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Southern B.C. Saturday

Heavy rain, strong winds

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist Heavy rains and strong winds gusts are forecast Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in some parts of Southern B.C. throughout the day, while conditions on the Okanagan Connector are particularly poor early Saturday morning.

Parts of the Okanagan Connector are seeing extremely foggy conditions along with heavy snow, from Trepanier to the Sunset main area, making driving conditions particularly treacherous.

"Visibility is zero in areas with extreme dense fog and heavy snow in sections with snow-covered areas," one Castanet reader reported. "I drive it daily and it’s the worst conditions I’ve seen in a long time."

Environment Canada has issued a number of warnings and alerts Saturday morning, as up to 50 mm of rain is expected in some areas along with winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

“A second frontal system is moving across the south coast and is giving rain that will continue through this afternoon,” Environment Canada says.

“Rainfall amounts up to 50 mm are expected before the rain eases to showers by late this afternoon.”

The Coquihalla Highway is currently under a rainfall warning, along with the Manning area and Highway 3 near Hope. In the Okanagan Valley, up to 10 mm of rain is expected to fall throughout the day.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla, along with the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 from Eastgate to Princeton and the Nicola and Similkameen areas.

“As the system passes, southwest winds are expected to pick up with gusts ranging from 80-90 km/h, with a possibility of slightly stronger gusts,” Environment Canada says.

“The system will be fast moving and as such winds should taper off by the evening period.”

The weather agency warns the storm could bring possible power outages.

Further west, up to 70 mm of rain is forecast to fall in the Metro Vancouver area.