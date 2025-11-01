BC News

Police investigating shooting and arson at Fort St. John nightclub

Photo: Google Maps The shooting and arson occurred at the New Frontier.

Two people have been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting and arson at a nightclub in Fort St. John.

Officers responded to the New Frontier Pub and Nightclub just before 6 a.m. Friday for reports of a “suspicious fire,” according to Fort St. John RCMP spokesperson Const. Christiaan Dreyer.

The fire had been extinguished by the Fort St John Fire Department.

“Fort St John RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) members processed the crime scene and found evidence of both arson and gunfire directed at the building,” Const. Dreyer said.

“No injuries occurred during what is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Later Friday morning, police converged at a home in nearby Taylor, B.C. and arrested two suspects.

The suspects remain in custody pending the investigation and police remain on scene at the Taylor residence, waiting for a search warrant.