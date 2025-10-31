BC News

Halloween drenching for much of British Columbia amid wind and rainfall warnings

Wet Halloween on the coast

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk along a sidewalk as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. A series of wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for much of central British Columbia as well as parts of the south and central coasts and Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Much of British Columbia is facing a soaked Halloween as wind and rainfall warnings cover much of the central province, parts of the south and central coasts and Vancouver Island.

The rainfall warning spans Metro Vancouver north of the Fraser River as well as Howe Sound and the lower Sunshine Coast, with 50 to 80 millimetres of rain expected Friday with the arrival of a moisture-laden system.

Metro Vancouver trick-or-treaters could get a drenching with the rain expected to intensify in the afternoon before easing into showers around 9 p.m.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for inland parts of the north coast, including the Kitimat and Terrace areas, which will see 45 to 55 millimetres of rain.

A wind warning for the central coast and northern Vancouver Island meanwhile says the "intense" front will bring gusts up to 110 km/h.

Environment Canada says much of the central Interior stretching from south of Williams Lake to north of Prince George will see strong winds with the potential for gusts at speeds of 90 km/h before conditions ease later Friday.

Winds over the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island will be about 70 km/h with gusts up to 90 km/h over exposed coastal sections.

The weather office says strong winds may bring down trees weakened by summer drought and residents should be prepared for possible power outages.